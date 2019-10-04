ACL Fest Interview: Finneas

The sonic gulf between Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell couldn’t be wider.

The sonic gulf between Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O'Connell, who joins her onstage every night and helped record and produce her chart-topping album, couldn't be wider. After spending a year alongside his sibling, the 22-year-old Los Angeleno now makes waves of his own on deeply personal release Blood Harmony.

"With Billie, she's the one that's going to sing that song and keep that song, so it has to be something she loves and about her," offers the electro-pop wizard. "I'm trying to do the same thing for myself."

The EP includes four singles plus four previously unheard tracks. All of it demonstrates a different side of Finneas. Confident, vulnerable, and sad, "Let's Fall in Love for the Night" recalls Camila Cabello, but with lyrics purely its author's: "Don't waste your eyes on jealous guys/ Fuck that noise." Casual, yet calculated, "Shelter" recalls Ed Sheeran with an equally powerhouse voice.

"For me, I'm going to try to make my favorite song over the most popular song," he shrugs.

Blood Harmony drops the day before the singer's ACL Fest performance, so fans can expect to hear fresh tunes. O'Connell says he's planned an album for year's end. First, he wants to put on a great live experience.

"I'm hoping I'll play more live shows, so I put out an EP that'll be really fun to sing along to as a live show," he enthuses. "That was the starting goal, to make a really good live show."

Finneas