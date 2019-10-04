6 ACL Music Festival Picks for Friday

Jai Wolf

Sajeeb Saha's electro-dance productions on April's debut full-lengthecho early Aughts nu rave/blog house, alongside the delicate and euphoric tracks in labelmate Tycho's idiom. Eighties synth lines "just want to make you cry," according to the New Yorker's social media. –

Cherry Glazerr

Before Clementine Creevy hit drinking age and was still seemingly unaffected by anything like trying too hard, the L.A. trio dealt West Coast surf rock and punk with the energy of their young lead feminist. Still sparring reverb and distortion on no song, Cherry Glazerr's third studio album now orients toward the constant American preoccupation of psychic suffering without being insufferable. –

Monsieur Periné

Debuting behind gypsy jazz-inspired boleros, pop, and bright swing, Colombian crew Monsieur Periné delights. Last year'senlisted Eduardo "Visitante" Cabra of Calle 13 for production and Vicentico of Los Fabulosos Cadillacs among diverse collaborators for a work of tropical bossa nova, Forties big band cumbia, and Latin pop of the Seventies and Eighties. –

Kaytranada

Kaytranada's output remains sparse. The skittered, Atari-electronic single "Dysfunctional" accounts for his 2019 releases. Montreal's mercurial DJ/producer pivots on a genre-bending amalgam of funk, R&B, and house, heard on 2016 debut LP. Inventiveness and a crate-digging mentality make his Missy Elliott and Rihanna remixes untouchable. –

Lil Uzi Vert

This 5-foot-4-inch Philadelphian moves with the force of an NBA center, eviscerating beats with the machine gun flow after which he's branded. Streaming wave leader Symere Woods rose to unforeseen heights with 2017 trap-emo rap banger "XO Tour Llif3." Whether wailing or putting together obscenely long songs about fancy watches, Uzi rarely misses. Also, he loves to stage dive. –

RL Grime

Past his Dim Mak era as electro house producer Clockwork and one album after his debut full-length of bass music and trap (he doesn't like that word),, Henry Steinway still rules festivals with hip-hop-inspired EDM and nuclear drops. The Los Angeleno, 28, employs spectacular stage designs. –