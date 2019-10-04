Saturday ACL Face-Off: The Cure vs. Childish Gambino

Photo by Gary Miller

The Cure

8pm, Honda stage

Government name(s): Robert Smith, Simon Gallup, Roger O'Donnell, Jason Cooper, Reeves Gabrels

Hometown: Crawley, England

Active since: 1976

Number of albums: 13 studio

Influences: Sex Pistols, Stranglers, Beatles, Elvis Costello, Alex Harvey, and of course, Nick Drake

Notable collaborators: David Bowie, Billy Corgan

Breakout moment: 1979 debut Three Imaginary Boys

Songs they should play: "Pictures of You," "Friday I'm in Love," "Lovesong," "Let's Go to Bed"

Songs they shouldn't play: 4:13 Dream, "Killing an Arab"

Fun fact: "Disintegration ... [is] just about what I was doing really, how I felt," explained Smith once. "But I'm not like that all the time. That's the difficulty of writing songs that are a bit depressing. People think you're like that all the time, but I don't think that. I just usually write when I'm depressed."

Best lines: "I've waited hours for this/ I've made myself so sick/ I wish I'd stayed asleep today/ I never thought this day would end/ I never thought tonight could ever be this close to me." ("Close to Me")

Notable beefs: The Smiths/Morrissey in a battle for saddest of the sadboi militia

Last local show: May 13, 2016, at the Erwin Center