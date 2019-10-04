Music

ACL Fest Interview: Bruce Hornsby

Viriginia pianist explains the way that it is

By Rick Weaver, Fri., Oct. 4, 2019

ACL Fest Interview: Bruce Hornsby
Photo by Sarah Walor
Since the evergreen empathy of 1986 breakout “The Way It Is,” Hornsby’s bright vibrations resonate with an abundance of variation and momentum.

On April's Absolute Zero, largely cultivated from his library of cues for Spike Lee films, Bruce Hornsby poeticizes clinical words like isometrics and nucleotides into a mix of post-serialist breakdowns and grounded speculative fiction. The Virginian pianist, 64, carves "Fractals" into love, renders "The Blinding Light of Dreams" visible, and vents "White Noise" through medicinal harmony.

"The music didn't change much when they subsequently became songs," he emails, referring to the cryogenically chilled cues. "Their development into songs mostly involved writing words and melodies over the already-composed music, and then adding musical elements to enhance the songs' impact."

On "Echolocation," Hornsby shuffles the arrangement by stacking the deck with crotales, whistles, fiddle friction, dulcimer pluck, and jug breath. Elsewhere, languid Paul Buckmaster strings relax over and under drummer Jack DeJohnette's swirls and ripples on the title track.

"More and more I look to make a sound I haven't heard before," he writes during a month of research and development at home in Williamsburg. "That search leads me to some interesting (to me) musical places, choices of odd, exotic instruments, and sonic manipulation of more standard sounds."

Seated between an extensive tour and ACL, the pianist is currently hammering the strings of an Absolute Zero sequel, which will include "songs about hackers, drones, atheist hymns, Sisyphean tales, innovation in the early days of the internet, mall workers, and more," he promises.

Since the evergreen empathy of 1986 breakout "The Way It Is," Hornsby's bright vibrations resonate with an abundance of variation and momentum. On recent records, he backs away from solos and moves toward compositional surprise and challenge.

"I'm mostly just trying to write a really good song and present it well," Hornsby writes. "I'm a restless soul and always looking for a new way to move the music to new places, always looking for in-the-moment reinvention of my old music – much to the chagrin of many fans and followers!"

Bruce Hornsby

Sunday, 6pm, Tito’s stage

Got opinions about bands, clubs, performers, and everything else good in Austin? Let your voice be heard in our annual Best of Austin ballot. Voting is open now!

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Rick Weaver
Texas Platters
Galactic Protector
Evening (Record Review)

Sept. 27, 2019

Think No Think Album Review
Think No Think Album Review
Nothing Really Matters (Spaceflight Records)

Sept. 27, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Bruce Hornsby, ACL Fest 2019

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
An Evening of Talk & Music w/ Nick Cave
at ACL Live at the Moody Theater
King Brothers, Rocket 808, Vincent HL, Love Collector at Barracuda
¡Mayday!, 1Ton, Ronnie Blaze, SSB & Joe Breezy, PTP & R2, PsykoDynamix, Johnnie Prophet, T-RYDE, Dubb Sicks at Flamingo Cantina
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Time to vote! Best of Austin 2019 balloting is underway   VOTE NOW  