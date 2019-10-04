Sunday ACL Face-Off: Mumford & Sons vs. Cardi B

Photo by Gary Miller

Mumford & Sons

8pm, American Express stage

Government name(s): Marcus Mumford, Ben Lovett, Winston Marshall, Ted Dwane

Hometown: West London, UK

Active since: 2007

Previous careers/professions: Just a handful of English kids with dreams of a simple country life licking porridge off their silver spoons

Number of albums: Four, the latest being 2018's Delta

Influences: Avett Brothers, Kings of Leon, Backstreet Boys/'N Sync, Bruuuuuce!

Notable collaborators: Paul Simon

Breakout moment: Mumford realizing four well-heeled Brits with rustic good looks could strum banjos into mainstream greatness

Songs they should play: "Little Lion Man," "I Will Wait"

Songs they shouldn't play: "Believe"

Fun fact: "Girl, you know it's true" – Rob and Fab, 1989

Best lines: "It ain't no lie, baby, bye-bye-bye" Wait ... no, that's not right

Notable beefs: The haters

Most interesting non-musical thing about the group: Mumford married actress Carey Mulligan, once childhood pen pals

Last local show: ACL Fest 2016