Sunday ACL Face-Off: Mumford & Sons vs. Cardi B

L.L.Bean catalog UK folk vs. NYC adult entertainer chic

By Kahron Spearman, Fri., Oct. 4, 2019

Photo by Gary Miller

Mumford & Sons

8pm, American Express stage

Government name(s): Marcus Mumford, Ben Lovett, Winston Marshall, Ted Dwane

Hometown: West London, UK

Active since: 2007

Previous careers/professions: Just a handful of English kids with dreams of a simple country life licking porridge off their silver spoons

Number of albums: Four, the latest being 2018's Delta

Influences: Avett Brothers, Kings of Leon, Backstreet Boys/'N Sync, Bruuuuuce!

Notable collaborators: Paul Simon

Breakout moment: Mumford realizing four well-heeled Brits with rustic good looks could strum banjos into mainstream greatness

Songs they should play: "Little Lion Man," "I Will Wait"

Songs they shouldn't play: "Believe"

Fun fact: "Girl, you know it's true" – Rob and Fab, 1989

Best lines: "It ain't no lie, baby, bye-bye-bye" Wait ... no, that's not right

Notable beefs: The haters

Most interesting non-musical thing about the group: Mumford married actress Carey Mulligan, once childhood pen pals

Last local show: ACL Fest 2016

Photo by Gary Miller

Cardi B

8pm, Honda stage (weekend one only)

Government name(s): Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar

Hometown: New York City

Active since: 2015

Previous careers/professions: Employee at a Tribeca-area Amish market; adult entertainer

Number of albums: Three – one studio, two mixtapes

Influences: Madonna, Nicki Minaj, Ivy Queen, Lady Gaga, Foxy Brown, Lil' Kim, Trina, Khia

Notable collaborators: Bruno Mars, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Offset/Migos, Popcaan

Breakout moment: "Bodak Yellow" officially, but actually, season 6 of Love & Hip Hop: New York

Songs she should play: "Bodak Yellow," "Bartier Cardi," "I Like It," Bruno Mars' "Finesse"

Songs she shouldn't play: Does she have a bad song?

Funny story: Revealed to her mother she was a stripper in a petty argument after she previously told her she was a babysitter

Best lines: "Beyoncé on my stereo, 'Resentment' on repeat/ I'ma make a bowl of cereal with a teaspoon of bleach/ Serve it to you like, 'Here you go, n***a, bon appétit'" ("Thru Your Phone")

Notable beefs: Once threw a shoe at Nicki Minaj during New York Fashion Week at a Harper's Bazaar afterparty

Most interesting non-musical thing about her: Per an Instagram story, she vastly prefers Corona over Modelo and does a great job in recent Constance Wu/Jennifer Lopez vehicle Hustlers

Last local show: Never

