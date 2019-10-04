Music

7 Local Acts to See at ACL's First Weekend

By Kevin Curtin, Fri., Oct. 4, 2019


Barton Hills Choir at ACL in 2017 (Photo by Gary Miller)

Barton Hills Choir

Fri., 12:30pm, Austin Kiddie Limits
Kiddos from Barton Hills Elementary harmonize on Muse, the Flaming Lips, and Grateful Dead.

Asleep at the Wheel

Fri., 12:45pm, Honda stage
A 49-year-running stampede of Western swing herds loads of charm behind towering founder Ray Benson and singer Katie Shore.

School of Rock

Fri., 2:30pm, Austin Kiddie Limits; Sun., 12:30pm, Austin Kiddie Limits
School's never out for young native Austinites learning the city trade.

Black Pistol Fire

Fri., 3pm, Miller Lite stage
High-flying daredevil rock made by guitar 'n' drums blood brothers.

Bayonne

Sat., 12:45pm, Honda Stage
Minimalist composer Roger Sellers employs drum loops, piano, and vocals for maximum one-man entertainment.

Night Cap

Sat., 12:45pm, Tito’s stage
Mellow, emotional indie rock reminiscent of a collegiate Kings of Leon.

Gary Clark Jr.

Sat., 6pm, American Express stage
Long bearing the heavy cross of "blues savior," Austin's homegrown guitar stunner now grows increasingly protean and political.

