7 Local Acts to See at ACL's First Weekend
By Kevin Curtin, Fri., Oct. 4, 2019
Barton Hills ChoirFri., 12:30pm, Austin Kiddie Limits
Kiddos from Barton Hills Elementary harmonize on Muse, the Flaming Lips, and Grateful Dead.
Asleep at the WheelFri., 12:45pm, Honda stage
A 49-year-running stampede of Western swing herds loads of charm behind towering founder Ray Benson and singer Katie Shore.
School of RockFri., 2:30pm, Austin Kiddie Limits; Sun., 12:30pm, Austin Kiddie Limits
School's never out for young native Austinites learning the city trade.
Black Pistol FireFri., 3pm, Miller Lite stage
High-flying daredevil rock made by guitar 'n' drums blood brothers.
BayonneSat., 12:45pm, Honda Stage
Minimalist composer Roger Sellers employs drum loops, piano, and vocals for maximum one-man entertainment.
Night CapSat., 12:45pm, Tito’s stage
Mellow, emotional indie rock reminiscent of a collegiate Kings of Leon.
Gary Clark Jr.Sat., 6pm, American Express stage
Long bearing the heavy cross of "blues savior," Austin's homegrown guitar stunner now grows increasingly protean and political.
