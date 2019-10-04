Music

ACL Fest Interview: The Comet Is Coming

Soul / jazz / funk Comet crashes into ACL!

By Michael Toland, Fri., Oct. 4, 2019

ACL Fest Interview: The Comet Is Coming
Photo by Fabrice Bourgelle

A freewheeling powerhouse of manic sax riffing, melodic synthwave, and thundering grooves, the Comet Is Coming combines the rhythms of modern electronica. Credit keyboardist Dan "Danalogue" Leavers and drummer Max "Betamax" Hallett and the improvisational fire of contemporary jazz courtesy sax master "King Shabaka" Hutchings. The leaderless UK collective ("It's like an experiment," says Danalogue. "Can anarchy work in a musical format?") presents a unified vision on second LP Trust in the Lifeforce of the Deep Mystery, which explores notions of connection to the infinite and universal unity.

The Comet Is Coming combines the rhythms of modern electronica and the improvisational fire of contemporary jazz.

"We're delving into that one specific, deep mystery, which is one that we all share," muses the keyboardist. "No one knows what's gonna happen after you die, right? You've got paradise mythology, heaven mythology, people going into psychedelic trances where they swear they've gone into the afterlife and come back. It's such a rich area of investigation."

The trio continues its philosophical, spiritual, and cosmic explorations on new EP The Afterlife, six thematic tracks recorded at the same time as the full album.

"The first track, 'All That Matters Is the Moments,' is a realization of how infinitesimally small your part in the cosmic journey is. It's like a flash. But within that, that's how important life is – the joy in each moment. So The Afterlife is more specific to the momentary transience of life as a human being."

Heady stuff for a band with no lyrics.

"The best thing about instrumental music is that people can very much have their own experience," notes Danalogue. "In a way, it makes it more flexible. It means we can travel to Japan or Russia or anywhere across Europe where they're not an English-speaking nation, and it gives everyone an equal footing to really dig the meaning."

The Comet Is Coming

Friday, 5:30pm, Tito’s stage

Got opinions about bands, clubs, performers, and everything else good in Austin? Let your voice be heard in our annual Best of Austin ballot. Voting is open now!

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Michael Toland
Noise Trio Think No Think Takes Its Shot
Noise Trio Think No Think Takes Its Shot
Band's latest LP comes with a little help from Butthole Surfers and Judge Judy

Sept. 27, 2019

Texas Platters
Jacob Wise Quartet
Paseo (Record Review)

Sept. 6, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

The Comet Is Coming, ACL Fest 2019, Dan "Danalogue" Leavers, Max "Betamax" Hallett, "King Shabaka" Hutchings

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
An Evening of Talk & Music w/ Nick Cave
at ACL Live at the Moody Theater
King Brothers, Rocket 808, Vincent HL, Love Collector at Barracuda
¡Mayday!, 1Ton, Ronnie Blaze, SSB & Joe Breezy, PTP & R2, PsykoDynamix, Johnnie Prophet, T-RYDE, Dubb Sicks at Flamingo Cantina
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Time to vote! Best of Austin 2019 balloting is underway   VOTE NOW  