Friday ACL Face-Off: Guns N’ Roses vs. Tame Impala
Which headliner stands taller on the fest's first day?
By Tim Stegall, Fri., Oct. 4, 2019
Guns N' Roses
7:30pm, American Express stage
Government name(s): William Bruce Rose Jr., Saul Hudson, Michael Andrew McKagan, Darren Arthur Reed, Richard Fortus, Frank Ferrer, Melissa Reese
Nicknames: Axl, Slash, Duff, and Dizzy
Hometown: Los Angeles
Active since: 1985
Genre: Sleaze & roll
Number of studio albums: Six
Number of Grammys: None, but four nominations
Latest release: 2008's Chinese Democracy
Influences: Rolling Stones, Aerosmith, New York Dolls, Sex Pistols, Rose Tattoo, Hanoi Rocks
Notable collaborators: Michael Monroe, Alice Cooper, Don Henley, Iggy Pop, Bob Dylan, Rihanna
Breakout moment: "Welcome to the Jungle" video, played by MTV at 4am on a Sunday in 1988, nearly a year after the single's release
Songs they should play: Anything recorded up to 1993
Songs they shouldn't play: Every note of Chinese Democracy
Brave experiments: Replacing Duff with the Replacements' Tommy Stinson for 16 years; replacing Slash with Buckethead
Best lines: "Her hair reminds me of a warm safe place/ Where as a child I'd hide/ And pray for the thunder/ And the rain/ To quietly pass me by"
Notable achievement: The last truly dangerous rock & roll act
Last local show: Frank Erwin Center, Feb. 23, 1993
Tame Impala
8:15pm, Honda stage
Government name(s): Kevin Parker, Dominic Simper, Jay Watson, Cam Avery, Julien Barbagallo
Nicknames: Mate
Hometown: Perth, Western Australia
Active since: 2007
Genre: Neo-psych dance jam
Number of studio albums: Three
Number of Grammys: None, but two nominations
Latest release: April single "Borderline"
Influences: Kylie Minogue, Flaming Lips, My Bloody Valentine, Supertramp
Notable collaborators: Theophilus London, Travis Scott, Kanye West, ZHU, Kali Uchis, Lady Gaga
Breakout moment: 2009 debut single, "Sundown Syndrome"
Songs they should play: The entirety of Chinese Democracy
Songs they shouldn't play: The entirety of Chinese Democracy
Brave experiments: Rihanna covered Tame Impala's "New Person, Same Old Mistakes"
Best lines: "Australians don't sugarcoat things," Parker told Rolling Stone earlier this year
Notable achievement: Kevin Parker remains a studio wizard who gets otherworldly drum sounds
Last local show: ACL Fest, Oct. 9, 2015
Got opinions about bands, clubs, performers, and everything else good in Austin? Let your voice be heard in our annual Best of Austin ballot. Voting is open now!