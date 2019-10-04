Friday ACL Face-Off: Guns N’ Roses vs. Tame Impala

Photo by Gary Miller

Guns N' Roses

7:30pm, American Express stage

Government name(s): William Bruce Rose Jr., Saul Hudson, Michael Andrew McKagan, Darren Arthur Reed, Richard Fortus, Frank Ferrer, Melissa Reese

Nicknames: Axl, Slash, Duff, and Dizzy

Hometown: Los Angeles

Active since: 1985

Genre: Sleaze & roll

Number of studio albums: Six

Number of Grammys: None, but four nominations

Latest release: 2008's Chinese Democracy

Influences: Rolling Stones, Aerosmith, New York Dolls, Sex Pistols, Rose Tattoo, Hanoi Rocks

Notable collaborators: Michael Monroe, Alice Cooper, Don Henley, Iggy Pop, Bob Dylan, Rihanna

Breakout moment: "Welcome to the Jungle" video, played by MTV at 4am on a Sunday in 1988, nearly a year after the single's release

Songs they should play: Anything recorded up to 1993

Songs they shouldn't play: Every note of Chinese Democracy

Brave experiments: Replacing Duff with the Replacements' Tommy Stinson for 16 years; replacing Slash with Buckethead

Best lines: "Her hair reminds me of a warm safe place/ Where as a child I'd hide/ And pray for the thunder/ And the rain/ To quietly pass me by"

Notable achievement: The last truly dangerous rock & roll act

Last local show: Frank Erwin Center, Feb. 23, 1993