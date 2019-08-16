Music

Eric Tessmer

EP 2

Reviewed by Doug Freeman, Fri., Aug. 16, 2019

Texas Platters

Second in a trilogy of extended plays, EP 2 continues tracing the local guitar hero's evolution from bar-closing Sixth Street slinger to a songwriter with chops. Tessmer taps a more mature and honest vein focusing on his recent sobriety. Blues still run through his veins, with opener "The Treatment" flaring a dirty burn early and "Good So Bad" slinking darkly up from rock bottom ("I just want to feel good so bad"). Deeper, though, "Early, Early Morning" follows a rising strut into the light of clearer possibility, and "Simple Solution" blisters an unfettered freedom into the funky jam of "Po' Boy." Anders Osborne's "Love Is Taking Its Toll" capstones with a 10-minute revelation. It's a daunting song cycle that never sacrifices Eric Tessmer's six-string sting.

***.5

Got opinions about bands, clubs, performers, and everything else good in Austin? Let your voice be heard in our annual Best of Austin ballot. Voting is open now!

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Eric Tessmer
Texas Platters
Eric Tessmer
Green Diamond (Record Review)

Margaret Moser, Nov. 19, 2010

More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
Hector Ward & the Big Time
Smile Into Life (Record Review)

Alejandra Ramirez, July 5, 2019

Texas Platters
Gary Clark Jr.
This Land (Record Review)

Kahron Spearman, March 22, 2019

More by Doug Freeman
Texas Platters
Mike & the Moonpies
Cheap Silver & Solid Country Gold (Record Review)

Aug. 9, 2019

Texas Platters
Jesse Dayton
Mixtape Vol. 1 (Record Review)

Aug. 9, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Eric Tessmer

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Lyle Lovett & His Large Band
at ACL Live at the Moody Theater
Unplugged at the Grove w/ Kelly Willis at Shady Grove
Griffin House, Matt McCloskey at The 04 Center
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Time to vote! Best of Austin 2019 balloting is underway   VOTE NOW  