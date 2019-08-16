Music

Sour Bridges

Neon Headed Fool

Reviewed by Doug Freeman, Fri., Aug. 16, 2019

Texas Platters

Brothers Bill and Matt Pucci ride their Americana down easy, a Seventies-styled folk with a string band bent. Sour Bridges' fourth LP flies a bit more focused than the local quartet's previous eclectic turns, though not necessarily much deeper. Most notably, "Scrapyard Boys" bounces with a poppy turn and "Do Ya" torques three-part harmonies into a back porch stomp, but their pinched nasal twang and playfulness too often veer into a squirming hokeyness that rarely strikes as sincere. In their best moments, the boys shade toward the balladry of Mandolin Orange or Mipso, but also manage to unravel them, as with the piercing, awkward chorus wail that wrecks an otherwise sharp "Ozona Breakdown." Great moments still surface, even if buried in the patchwork of ramshackle licks and cheesy yelps.

**


Got opinions about bands, clubs, performers, and everything else good in Austin? Let your voice be heard in our annual Best of Austin ballot. Voting is open now!

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Sour Bridges
The Future Food Salon Carries a Message of Tasty Protein on Six Legs
The Future Food Salon Carries a Message of Tasty Protein on Six Legs
Haute cuisine gets buggy to promote progressive thinking about global food supplies

Wayne Alan Brenner, Feb. 14, 2014

More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
Hector Ward & the Big Time
Smile Into Life (Record Review)

Alejandra Ramirez, July 5, 2019

Texas Platters
Gary Clark Jr.
This Land (Record Review)

Kahron Spearman, March 22, 2019

More by Doug Freeman
Texas Platters
Mike & the Moonpies
Cheap Silver & Solid Country Gold (Record Review)

Aug. 9, 2019

Texas Platters
Jesse Dayton
Mixtape Vol. 1 (Record Review)

Aug. 9, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Sour Bridges

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Lyle Lovett & His Large Band
at ACL Live at the Moody Theater
Unplugged at the Grove w/ Kelly Willis at Shady Grove
Griffin House, Matt McCloskey at The 04 Center
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Time to vote! Best of Austin 2019 balloting is underway   VOTE NOW  