Hong Kong Wigs
Hong Kong Wigs
Reviewed by Raoul Hernandez, Fri., Aug. 16, 2019
Eponymous bow from Jon Fichter (Sweet Spirit), Anastasia Wright (Black Basements), and Adam Galvan (ex-Romantika), Hong Kong Wigs completes its introductory arc in four cuts. Sweeping in the hot fuzz indie sound of his day band, frontman Fichter evokes the owner of the EP's sponsoring studio Radio Milk, White Denim's James Petralli, then segues seamlessly into first-side accompaniment "Exploding Car,"a stark Spoonerism in beat, attitude, and even title. Likewise, "Love on Credit" slinks New Wave cabaret.
Got opinions about bands, clubs, performers, and everything else good in Austin? Let your voice be heard in our annual Best of Austin ballot. Voting is open now!