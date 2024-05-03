The Week in Recommended Live Music

Nico Play

Thursday 2, Cheer Up Charlies

With soft, intentional singing and comforting guitar ruminations, Chicago’s Nico Play blows into town once again – toting his on-point indie acoustic catalog, very friendly for fans of João Gilberto or Natalia Lafourcade. Real name Nicolás Perea, the Mexico City-born artist most recently released March soother “Vente a Cenar.” An opening set from gooey Austin psych-popper Redbud resets their prior pairing last September at Cheer Ups. Luckily, it’s a bill absolutely worth repeat listens. – Rachel Rascoe

Narrow Head

Friday 3, Hotel Vegas

On a potentially unheard-of tour trajectory, just two days after this Hotel Vegas Patio shutdown, Houston act Narrow Head play at their hometown’s Bayou Music Center – opening for Interpol. A recent reissue of the Texas act’s acclaimed shoegaze, alt-grunge, and pop-filled 2023 LP, Moments of Clarity, recruited remixes and their own new cover of Crown of Thornz’s 1996 “Love Sick.” Other than the special H-Town diversion, Narrow Head’s tour run recruits Indianapolis dream-pop group Wishy (featuring Kevin Krauter, formerly of Hoops) and Richmond noise vet Dazy (aka one-man band of James Goodson). – Rachel Rascoe

Pussy Gillette

Friday 3, VINYL Beauty Bar

Who better to christen the pink-printed walls of VINYL Beauty Bar’s new East Cesar Chavez location than guttural kitty-shavers Pussy Gillette? Unlike its neighboring venues, VINYL touts full salon services alongside live music, specialty beverages, and a for-sale record collection. The space, formerly located off East MLK, extends its self-care considerations beyond manicures, with opening proceeds benefiting the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians. The headlining punk purveyors are joined by swamp rocker Rod Gator, and the Black Angels’ Jake Garcia opens as DJ Satisfaction. – Laiken Neumann

Austin Record Convention

Friday 3 – Sunday 5, Palmer Events Center

Tell me you didn’t blow ALL your spring savings on Record Store Day, because the Austin Record Convention makes the music industry gouge/record store lifeline feel like a kiddie B-day. Some 300 dealers erecting micro-storefronts on 40,000 square feet of a prime local ballroom approximates the Aztecs’ lost city of gold, El Dorado. More new and used and vintage vinyl in one spot than you’ll glimpse anywhere else on the globe – not to mention CDs, cassettes, posters, T-shirts, and any other music-related pop culture delivery format – rise from tables, booths, and floor boxes like the treasures of Tutankhamun. A $30 early shopper ticket buys a whole extra day Friday, plus early admission Sat.-Sun. – Raoul Hernandez

Darden Smith

Saturday 4, McCullough Theatre

In September, UT-Austin named Darden Smith as its inaugural Songwriter in Residence, providing the musician with a nine-month stipend to lead workshops and concerts at the university. Now, Smith – a UT alum and musician of 35 years, who’s toured with the likes of Stevie Nicks and Joan Baez – debuts Western Skies, a project inspired by pandemic road trips across West Texas. Combining songs, stories, and photographs all accumulated during his travels, Smith and a fourpiece band premiere a real-deal work of musical theatre, complete with direction, lighting, and sound design from Texas Performing Arts. – Carys Anderson

Remembering Roger Myers

Tuesday 7, Bates Recital Hall

UT-Austin celebrates the life and work of Roger Myers, an accomplished academic and viola virtuoso who educated at the Butler School of Music since 1993. Between on-campus time and globe-trotting tours, the Australian-born musician recorded debut album Fantasy and Farewell at Abbey Road Studios. Honoring Myers’ enduring commitment to chamber music, the free event features a first-rate lineup of the late professor’s university colleagues, including fellow violists John Largess and Ruben Balboa. Rick Rowley provides a piano masterclass, while the Miró Quartet astounds with classical string excellence. – Genevieve Wood

Williams Nite: A Tribute to Hank & Lucinda Williams

Tuesday 7, Saxon Pub

They share a last name and a penchant for breaking hearts, and for a night at Saxon Pub, they will unite across space and time to share a bill (sort of). A packed lineup of Austin artists gather to pay tribute to two genre stalwarts, Hank and Lucinda Williams. At the 12th “kinda” annual Williams Nite, artists will play a song from each Williams, plus one of their own. Matching source material, the lineup spans Americana influences, from the high octane sound of Shinyribs’ Kevin Russell, to blues from Carolyn Wonderland and Shelley King (performing together) and Akina Adderley, to the twangier tastes of Chris Beall and Dallas Burrow. Proceeds benefit the SIMS Foundation. – Abby Johnston

Kurt Elling & Danilo Pérez

Wednesday 8, Parker Jazz Club

Singer Kurt Elling became one of the most popular male jazz vocalists in America over the course of 30-plus years, due to a penchant for creative arrangements and insistence on not making the Great American Songbook the spine of his repertoire. Pianist Danilo Pérez exited his native Panama to become a highly acclaimed solo artist, bandleader, and Smithsonian Legacy Award winner, though he’s best known as the long-running pianist for the late, great Wayne Shorter. The pair collaborated on 2020’s Secrets Are the Best Stories; this show is either Secrets’ long-delayed tour or a preview of new music on the horizon. – Michael Toland

Elgin Music Festival

Thursday 9 - Sunday 12, Downtown Elgin

Central Austinites may not be aware of the treasure just to the east, past Manor a ways. Elgin is known as the Sausage Capital of Texas and the Brick Capital of the Southwest – in fact, the Chronicle’s old office building was once the home of Elgin-Butler Brick Co. On this long weekend, take a short drive to discover Elgin’s charms through art demos and exhibits, vendor markets, and live music performances at a dozen venues, all presented by the Elgin Arts Association. Get the full schedule online, but there’s so much on offer that you honestly can’t go wrong any day you decide to visit the free festival, centered around the walkable downtown area. – Kat McNevins

Middle School Dance Party: Bangerz

Friday 3, Cheer Up Charlies

It’s the best of both worlds with DJ Boyfriend ATX’s latest Middle School Dance Party. He’s spinning the early hits of Miley (plus other pop anthems), from Hannah Montana to Bangerz, crafting his own wrecking ball of dance jams. Keep an eye out for special guest appearances from drag divas like Ryan, Mars, Jenna Talia, and Riot Girl. They can’t stop, won’t stop, so get on down and own the night. – Cat McCarrey

Jonathan Terrell, Dylan Earl

Saturday 4, The White Horse

Watching Jonathan Terrell dominate a stage leaves little doubt that the charismatic country-rocker swaggers as one of Austin’s next big breakouts. Until he can kick out a proper follow-up to 2020’s Westward though, Terrell’s last month quietly offered a holdover with a new EP of mostly acoustic tunes. Roughs emphasizes Terrell’s exceptional songwriting – running restless, raw-nerved, poetic highway lines through impeccable melodies and sharp hooks. Terrell locks in a weekly White Horse residency this month featuring support from Harvest Thieves and Sentimental Family Band, but starting with Arkansas’ suave country crooner Dylan Earl. – Doug Freeman

The Nude Party

Saturday 4, Duett’s Martindale

Everybody wants to be a honky-tonk band these days, so it only makes sense that the Nude Party is setting up shop at Sam’s Town Point for a three-day run of live recordings. The North Carolina-born septet built their own studio in the Catskills for last year’s third album, Rides On, with the LP licking the Rolling Stones’ Sticky Fingers and a ramshackle throwback psych-folk jangle. Before striking camp at STP, the band unloads their ragged Seventies vibes and explosive live show on a daytime set at new Martindale hot spot Duett’s. – Doug Freeman

The Grandmaster’s Gala

Saturday 4, Stateside at the Paramount

Weighing in at nine members all donning red bucket hats, funk collective Grandmaster might appear to be a cult rather than a band. Its occupation of the Paramount’s Stateside Theatre for the Grandmaster Gala benefits SIMS Foundation and coincides with their debut album release. The LP’s galactic ascension combines a cruising swagger with the space glam of Electric Light Orchestra and bubblegum harmonies of the 5th Dimension. Such a journey is fitting for the historic venue, and sounds like conspiratorial cult gospel. Fellow sonic thespians Nolan Potter’s Nightmare Band and Dodo open. – Laiken Neumann

Music Notes

Music Meadows Reopening Weekend

Friday 3 – Sunday 5, Southpark Meadows

Big V Property Group purchased Southpark Meadows in 2022, with plans for several upgrades to the popular South Austin shopping center. One of those improvements comes in the form of the Music Meadows (fka the Grove) outdoor area, which reopens with a three-day celebration this weekend. Performers include Money Chicha (Friday), the Peterson Brothers (Saturday), and School of Rock (Sunday).

iHeartCountry Festival

Saturday 4, Moody Center

Craving even more Jelly Roll? You’re in luck! The iHeartCountry Festival returns to town with performances from the genial rapper-turned-country star (“Save Me”), Jason Aldean (the controversial “Try That in a Small Town”), and Lady A (“Need You Now”).

Motionless in White

Saturday 4, Whitewater Amphitheater

Chris Motionless and the rest of the Scranton, Pennsylvania, act stop in New Braunfels after performing Rhea Ripley’s theme song at last month’s WrestleMania. This date is the penultimate show of a Texas trip with co-headliners In This Moment.

Pond

Tuesday 7, Mohawk

Australian psychedelic rock band tours stateside before the June release of Stung!, their next full-length. Salt Lake City artist 26fix opens.