The Joe Jacksons

Forever (White Couch)

Reviewed by Doug Freeman, Fri., Aug. 16, 2019

Texas Platters

Mario Matteoli trades the raucous strings of former outfit the Weary Boys for seedier punk with the Joe Jacksons. The trio's debut LP opens behind "We're Not Alone," which riffs raw into the psychedelic vamp of "Last Night With Jesus." The frontman pleads and yelps catharsis against a heavy undertow of dread – "(Oh Lord) No More," "Out of Touch (Radio)" – and even the calmer calamity of "No Love Will Be Lost" and "Love Is a Lifetime" unwind existential crises. Forever careens in search of some deeper meaning that never answers back, culminating in "It's a Sin" emptying both love and Jesus as Black Joe Lewis slings guitar. The payoff lands in the cutting loose of "Let Me Eat Your Breakfast," bruising in the maw of a wicked bassline and guitar crunch.

***


