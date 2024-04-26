Music

Review: Scott Ballew, Rio Bravo

Austin musician / filmmaker’s poetic phrases demand double takes

By Doug Freeman, Fri., April 26, 2024


The songwriting of Scott Ballew looks askance at the world, but reveals something far beyond the surface. Under his keening, languid delivery, the Austin musician/filmmaker twists poetic phrases that demand double takes – never obvious, yet ever expressive of a moment. “I want to see the big empty fall apart,” he exclaims on “Can You Hear Me Smile,” echoing the sentiments that unfold across third album Rio Bravo, a constant scramble for meaning and connection. From the dirgelike opening of “True Love Can’t Surf” to winding 8-and-a-half-minute closer “A Funny Masterpiece,” the LP punctuates late-night thoughts with nuggets of aphoristic enlightenment. The songs sway in a kind of fever dream, Leonard Cohen meets Daniel Johnston. Sonically, though, Ballew draws more from LP producer Michael Nau, as off-kilter croons and quirky-yet-poignant arrangements harken to Nau’s 2000s indie band Page France. The result is both unsettling and soothing, presenting small glimpses of clarity amid regrets.

