Music

Scott H. Biram & Jesse Dayton

"Monkey David Wine" b / w "Single Again" (Bloodshot Records)

Reviewed by Raoul Hernandez, Fri., Aug. 16, 2019

Texas Platters

Instead of splitting a single, these two modern Austin outlaws form a two-song, heaven-and-hell alliance. Between Biram's country-punk trucker blues, and country horror cineaste/axe mercenary Dayton rattles real-life desperado David Allan Coe, and more prize Gary Stewart renaissance on the undercard. Trading raw, undressed vox on back-shack gristle blues, the two locals bash out the redneck A-side, but the session producer and studio owner of Hiram's Hell Hole croons a suede-smooth bit of soulful Stewart as essential as anything in his own deep catalog.


Got opinions about bands, clubs, performers, and everything else good in Austin? Let your voice be heard in our annual Best of Austin ballot. Voting is open now!

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
Hector Ward & the Big Time
Smile Into Life (Record Review)

Alejandra Ramirez, July 5, 2019

Texas Platters
Gary Clark Jr.
This Land (Record Review)

Kahron Spearman, March 22, 2019

More by Raoul Hernandez
She Past Away Emails Ahead of Elysium Sell-Out
She Past Away Emails Ahead of Elysium Sell-Out
Dark-wave riders surf the Texas scene on Saturday

July 19, 2019

Stream the Synth-Pocalypse on Pinkish Black’s <i>Concept Unification</i>
Stream the Synth-Pocalypse on Pinkish Black’s Concept Unification
Texan twosome shares new LP and email Q&A

June 20, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Scott H. Biram & Jesse Dayton

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Lyle Lovett & His Large Band
at ACL Live at the Moody Theater
Unplugged at the Grove w/ Kelly Willis at Shady Grove
Griffin House, Matt McCloskey at The 04 Center
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Time to vote! Best of Austin 2019 balloting is underway   VOTE NOW  