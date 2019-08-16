Scott H. Biram & Jesse Dayton
"Monkey David Wine" b / w "Single Again" (Bloodshot Records)
Reviewed by Raoul Hernandez, Fri., Aug. 16, 2019
Instead of splitting a single, these two modern Austin outlaws form a two-song, heaven-and-hell alliance. Between Biram's country-punk trucker blues, and country horror cineaste/axe mercenary Dayton rattles real-life desperado David Allan Coe, and more prize Gary Stewart renaissance on the undercard. Trading raw, undressed vox on back-shack gristle blues, the two locals bash out the redneck A-side, but the session producer and studio owner of Hiram's Hell Hole croons a suede-smooth bit of soulful Stewart as essential as anything in his own deep catalog.
