Scan
Scan
Reviewed by Raoul Hernandez, Fri., Aug. 16, 2019
De-evolutionary hardcore quintet Scan batters and bellows through five tracks in eight minutes on its defoliating April EP, produced locally by Ian Rundell. Comparatively epic at 2:09, the roaring clatter of opener "Warlock" acts as the pit call and ignites white fury thrashing with a woozy, but oh-so-right guitar solo. Side sharer "Yo No Se" demonstrates equally fleeting shred. The trio of rabid, runaway chainsaw massacres on the flip fall like two-ton dominoes. Knockout.
Got opinions about bands, clubs, performers, and everything else good in Austin? Let your voice be heard in our annual Best of Austin ballot. Voting is open now!