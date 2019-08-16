Music

Scan

Scan

Reviewed by Raoul Hernandez, Fri., Aug. 16, 2019

Texas Platters

De-evolutionary hardcore quintet Scan batters and bellows through five tracks in eight minutes on its defoliating April EP, produced locally by Ian Rundell. Comparatively epic at 2:09, the roaring clatter of opener "Warlock" acts as the pit call and ignites white fury thrashing with a woozy, but oh-so-right guitar solo. Side sharer "Yo No Se" demonstrates equally fleeting shred. The trio of rabid, runaway chainsaw massacres on the flip fall like two-ton dominoes. Knockout.


Got opinions about bands, clubs, performers, and everything else good in Austin? Let your voice be heard in our annual Best of Austin ballot. Voting is open now!

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
Cherubs
Immaculada High (Record Review)

Michael Toland, Aug. 9, 2019

Texas Platters
Pataphysics
The Future of Synth-Rock (Record Review)

Libby Webster, Aug. 9, 2019

More by Raoul Hernandez
She Past Away Emails Ahead of Elysium Sell-Out
She Past Away Emails Ahead of Elysium Sell-Out
Dark-wave riders surf the Texas scene on Saturday

July 19, 2019

Stream the Synth-Pocalypse on Pinkish Black’s <i>Concept Unification</i>
Stream the Synth-Pocalypse on Pinkish Black’s Concept Unification
Texan twosome shares new LP and email Q&A

June 20, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Scan

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Lyle Lovett & His Large Band
at ACL Live at the Moody Theater
Unplugged at the Grove w/ Kelly Willis at Shady Grove
Griffin House, Matt McCloskey at The 04 Center
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Time to vote! Best of Austin 2019 balloting is underway   VOTE NOW  