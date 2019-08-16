Music

Billy Harvey

Pie (Palo Santo Records)

Reviewed by Alejandra Ramirez, Fri., Aug. 16, 2019

Texas Platters

In 2003, while still lead guitarist for local king Bob Schneider, Billy Harvey would isolate himself on the back of the tour bus and write songs. Sixteen years and a slew of DIY and studio releases later, his sophomore album sees a remastered reissue, vinyl release, and bonus tracks that recapture the singer-songwriter who produced local favorites Dear Danger (2015) and Elephants in the Room (2017).

Properly released in 2004, Pie unveiled a pop panache underlined by an underdog streak that doubles down on juvenile chagrin in "Like a Boy" and the youthful malaise of "Dope Wings." Like Beck and Wilco, the Illinois-born journeyman demonstrated a willingness to explore a plethora of genres funneled into fine-tuned hooks. Harvey's expanding diorama of anthemic rock ("Invisible," "Belly Up") and bare-bones acoustics ("Dealer Plates," "Bluebird") features crafty bass work from his longtime bassist George Reiff, who passed in 2017 from cancer.

Zealous naivete threads opener "Stupid Daniel" as lo-fi electronics and overdriven thumps segue into staccato bass backbone and R2-D2 blips in "Piggyback Ride." His lurching warble and free-flow insouciance seesaw with repetitive bass fuzz, evincing a catatonic cool in "Dope Wings," while twofer "Supergrey" and "Barnaby Jonze" bends to his neurotic synth play, Ambien-dosed flows, and jaunty piano lines. Through idiosyncratic left turns into Americana addled The Arsonist in 2018, Pie now ranks toward the top of Austin's unsung treasures.

****


Got opinions about bands, clubs, performers, and everything else good in Austin? Let your voice be heard in our annual Best of Austin ballot. Voting is open now!

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Billy Harvey
Nerd Burn
Nerd Burn
How WEFAIL has succeeded while spending way too much time online

Wells Dunbar, Feb. 17, 2006

More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
Dayglow
Fuzzybrain (Record Review)

Alejandra Ramirez, Aug. 9, 2019

Texas Platters
Pataphysics
The Future of Synth-Rock (Record Review)

Libby Webster, Aug. 9, 2019

More by Alejandra Ramirez
Texas Platters
Hector Ward & the Big Time
Smile Into Life (Record Review)

July 5, 2019

Texas Platters
Megafauna
Ghost Coast (Record Review)

June 28, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Billy Harvey

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Lyle Lovett & His Large Band
at ACL Live at the Moody Theater
Unplugged at the Grove w/ Kelly Willis at Shady Grove
Griffin House, Matt McCloskey at The 04 Center
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Time to vote! Best of Austin 2019 balloting is underway   VOTE NOW  