In 2003, while still lead guitarist for local king Bob Schneider, Billy Harvey would isolate himself on the back of the tour bus and write songs. Sixteen years and a slew of DIY and studio releases later, his sophomore album sees a remastered reissue, vinyl release, and bonus tracks that recapture the singer-songwriter who produced local favorites Dear Danger (2015) and Elephants in the Room (2017).

Properly released in 2004, Pie unveiled a pop panache underlined by an underdog streak that doubles down on juvenile chagrin in "Like a Boy" and the youthful malaise of "Dope Wings." Like Beck and Wilco, the Illinois-born journeyman demonstrated a willingness to explore a plethora of genres funneled into fine-tuned hooks. Harvey's expanding diorama of anthemic rock ("Invisible," "Belly Up") and bare-bones acoustics ("Dealer Plates," "Bluebird") features crafty bass work from his longtime bassist George Reiff, who passed in 2017 from cancer.

Zealous naivete threads opener "Stupid Daniel" as lo-fi electronics and overdriven thumps segue into staccato bass backbone and R2-D2 blips in "Piggyback Ride." His lurching warble and free-flow insouciance seesaw with repetitive bass fuzz, evincing a catatonic cool in "Dope Wings," while twofer "Supergrey" and "Barnaby Jonze" bends to his neurotic synth play, Ambien-dosed flows, and jaunty piano lines. Through idiosyncratic left turns into Americana addled The Arsonist in 2018, Pie now ranks toward the top of Austin's unsung treasures.

<a href="http://billyharvey.bandcamp.com/album/pie">Pie by Billy Harvey</a>