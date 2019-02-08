Music

Quiet Company

On Corners & Shapes

Reviewed by Rachel Rascoe, Fri., Feb. 8, 2019

Texas Platters

Still reeling from the divorce delved on 2017's Your Husband, Ghost, Taylor Muse here captures a wayward batch of bleeding-heart tracks with players outside the band's lineup. Amid trumpeted pop moments ("All Things New"), five tracks stick to the celebrated alt-rock locals' illustriousness and hair-raising desperation ("Red Right Hand"). "The Alone, Together" spirals: "It's in my head/ and I can't seem to shake it!" Despite Muse's busted face on the sleeve, Quiet Company's tender, biting heart beats on.

***



