Music

Rob Baird

After All (Hard Luck Recording Company)

Reviewed by Doug Freeman, Fri., Feb. 8, 2019

Texas Platters

Rob Baird's steadily grown in confidence and craft over the past decade, and the songwriter's fourth LP showcases his best songs yet. If past efforts floated stylistically in search of a sound, After All finally achieves its own fit for his sharp melodies and tense lyrics. The polish of the title track and standout single "Burning Blue" ripple with a patience that lets the emotions unfold, while songs like "Devil Woman Blues" still stoke the underlying fire.

***.5






Texas Platters
