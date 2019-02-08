Music

The Damn Times

Gotta Get There! (1407 Records)

Reviewed by Tim Stegall, Fri., Feb. 8, 2019

Texas Platters

As Y2K loomed, a whole seam of Scan­di­navian bands materialized – Turbonegro, the Hellacopters, Backyard Babies – who didn't see much difference between heavy metal and the late-Sixties proto-punk power assault of the MC5. One just sped faster than the other, right? The Damn Times sounds like an American reaction to those acts, and a specifically local reaction, at that. On Gotta Get There!, the Austin fourpiece eschews the glam rock trappings of Turbonegro and Backyard Babies for a more dressed-down, T-shirt-and-jeans approach. Behind the Crack Pipes' Coby Cardosa furiously battering his drum kit in skilled, caveman manner, Jeff Linton's subsonic bass, and Chad Nichols' effective manhandling of a Les Paul Custom, Ryan Anderson lays a paint-peeling shriek on high-speed R&B noise suggesting Brian Johnson is his favorite AC/DC singer. Best grinder on this compendium of the last 18 years: "Sugar Fix."

