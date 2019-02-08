Music

Beth//James

Falling

Reviewed by Rachel Rascoe, Fri., Feb. 8, 2019

Texas Platters

After helping soundtrack Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman with 2017's "Lion Eyes," tender folk duo Mikaela Beth Kahn and Jordan James Burchill deliver effortlessly interlocking duets on a second EP. In polite synth, ethereal guitar, and light piano, the two singers craft scaled-back pop Americana with a comfortingly light touch. Sweet melodies don't always fit the lyrical mood – deflated egos ("Wasted on Sundays") and disenchantment ("Blurry"). Still, the three songs are crystal-clear in sonic intention, and that's refreshing.

**

Beth / / James

