Bruce Smith
'Til the Wheels Fall Off
Reviewed by Doug Freeman, Fri., Feb. 8, 2019
Bruce Smith has his van fine-tuned and packed for delivery on third LP 'Til the Wheels Fall Off, even if it's not clear where he's headed. The local songsmith ranges all over the map, from gritty highway burners ("30 Days") to bouncing, Paul Simon lyric-twisters ("Amanda and the Commander (Dance While You Got the Chance)" and throwback rockabilly hoppers ("Longbranch Inn"). He's at his best when the wheel steadies though the marvelous "'59 Stratocaster" and growling sway of "Elizabeth & Spring." He's a natural, even if still looking for his own road.