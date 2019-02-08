Music

Charlie Faye & the Fayettes

The Whole Shebang

Reviewed by Libby Webster, Fri., Feb. 8, 2019

Texas Platters

Girl gang vocals by Charlie Faye, Akina Adderley, and BettySoo once again commit bubblegum retro-pop on second LP The Whole Shebang. "I Don't Need No Baby" flips the Ronettes' iconic "Be My Baby" by employing the same swaying beat on a punchy, newfound independence. "Stone Cold Fox" mixes group harmonies and honky-tonk, then suddenly drops into "Night People," with all the trappings of slick Seventies soul: blaring horn, a funky bassline. Both "1-2-3-4" and "The Cream Rises to the Top" veer into cloying, übertwee territory, but danceable closer "You Gotta Give It Up (Party Song)" delivers the album highlight atop Go-Go's attitude, surfy guitar, and protest/party lyrics. Rarely does The Whole Shebang transcend its retro influence, but it's glittering grab bag of sound parties through the decades with Faye all costumed. (CD release: Continental Club, Friday 8).

**.5



