Go Fever
Daydream Hawker
Reviewed by Rachel Rascoe, Fri., Feb. 8, 2019
Checking in after a knockout 2017 debut, cunning fivepiece Go Fever emerges on mellow synth-pop "Olivia." Songwriter Acey Monaro's huge, pleading chorus enters defiantly, setting up the album's zoom-out from past prom rock efforts. The Aussie expat's revealing, off-kilter phrasing drives "Feel So Much," successfully straddling straightforward indie rock and propulsive New Wave sheen. Recorded by Brad Bell at Jim Eno's studio, Daydream Hawker grabs at the shoulders and shakes out an impression.