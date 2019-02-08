Music

A. Sinclair

Catpaws (Nine Mile Records)

Reviewed by Libby Webster, Fri., Feb. 8, 2019

Texas Platters

On Catpaws, local fivepiece A. Sinclair cranks up the guitar amps to full volume – finally. Recorded in short sessions over a year and a half with a rotating cast of backing musicians, the band's third LP skitters with the same anxiety of earlier writing, but with a harder edge and newfound intensity. Here, Aaron Sinclair's songs careen forward with white-hot momentum, his sharpest songwriting yet. The frenzied "Bananas" finds the frontman howling, his words nearly indiscernible over a skuzz of angry guitars. "In the Beginning" and the grungy "Out of My Mind" crib from early-Nineties rock in the jagged veins of Built to Spill and Sebadoh. Going for a quieter tension, the grooving "All I Wanna Do" pits Sinclair against a chorus of Sixties vocal groups. Instrumental closer "Just Remind Me Again" courts wistfulness that culminates in quick, detuned deflation. As such, Catpaws comes in roaring, but goes out with a sigh.

****

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More A. Sinclair
Free Week Live Shots
Digital Wild, A. Sinclair, Darkbird
Empire Control Room, Jan. 6

Doug Freeman, Jan. 13, 2017

Get Out of the City
Get Out of the City
A. Sinclair makes its mark

Libby Webster, July 15, 2016

More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
Reddening West
Deltas (Record Review)

Hannah Wisterman, Dec. 14, 2018

Texas Platters
Aaron Stephens
Focus (Record Review)

Clara Wang, Dec. 14, 2018

More by Libby Webster
Free Week 2019 Is in the Rearview Mirror, but These Homegrown Standouts Aren't
Free Week 2019 Is in the Rearview Mirror, but These Homegrown Standouts Aren't
10 local showcases that got us excited for what's to come this year

Jan. 11, 2019

10 Free Week Acts to Watch This Weekend
10 Free Week Acts to Watch This Weekend
Keep an eye out for these musicians in 2019

Jan. 4, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

A. Sinclair

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Vince Staples, Buddy, PNTHN
at Emo's
Tracyanne & Danny, Photo Ops at 3ten Austin City Limits Live
Mardi Gras kickoff w/ C.J. Chenier, Leroy Thomas & the Zydeco Roadrunners at Antone's Nightclub
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  