Terry Klein
Tex
Reviewed by Doug Freeman, Fri., Feb. 8, 2019
More than a hint of James McMurtry's hard narratives linger in Terry Klein's sophomore offering, a complement to his slow, almost spoken delivery and the intensity of his character- and detail-driven tunes. Klein drops unexpected but spot-on phrases, setting up memorable choruses like on opener "Sagamore Bridge" or the tender "Every Other Sunday." Jaimee Harris provides shading backing vocals that soften the edges, but Klein's writing wells vividly with life and remarkable new voice among Austin songwriters.