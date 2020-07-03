Screens

A Primer on the Texas Guidelines for Film Production in a Pandemic

A Guide to All The Guidelines For Production in a Pandemic in Texas

By Richard Whittaker, Fri., July 3, 2020

National

OSHA: The national federal workplace safety body is issuing constant updates. Check in at www.osha.gov.

State

Governor's Office: When the state extended the list of businesses to operate on June 3, it issued a four-page checklist for media production. Find the list at https://www.dshs.state.tx.us.

Local

Austin Film Commission: The commission is connecting producers with industry experts through its searchable crew database but has now added cleaning and sanitation experts for your set. It is also offering complimentary hotel liaison, to connect productions with safe and clean places to stay that will understand their needs. More info at www.austintexas.org/film-commission.

Free COVID-19 testing: The city of Austin is offering free, drive-through testing for anyone showing symptoms. Details at www.austintexas.gov/covid19.

Industry

Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers: Working with the guilds and studios, the AMPTP convened an Industry-Wide Labor-Management Safety Committee Task Force and issued the 22-page COVID-19 Health & Safety Best Practices Guidelines – an in-depth white paper that lays out the basic outline of what a pandemic-era set should look like. Find the full white paper online.

The Safe Way Forward: The most extensive guide to operating a healthy and safe set, built by consultation between the main craft unions – the DGA, SAG-AFTRA, IATSE, and the Teamsters – that builds out the AMPTP white paper, department by department, step by step. Find the full document at www.sagaftra.org.

Association of Independent Commercial Producers: Commercials were the first projects to begin filming again and their trade body was the first to issue guidelines, which have already been updated five times. Find the latest (AICP COVID-19 Workplace Guidelines & Considerations) at www.aicp.com.

National Set Medics: Health care crews have never been more important, and their trade body has issued its own COVID-19 Guidelines. Find them at covidguidelines.nationalsetmedics.com.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Richard Whittaker
Skyman
Alien abduction faux documentary puts tragedy ahead of effects

July 3, 2020

Followed
Social media is the real horror here. Wait, no, it's serial killers and ghosts.

July 3, 2020

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Pandemic Production, Coronavirus, Covid-19, The Safe Way Forward, DGA, IATSE, AICP

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Disclosure
Online
Virtual Hideout: Put Your Lips Together and Blow
Launderette: Lobster and Friends at Launderette
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  