Day Trips: Holiday Gift Guide

Cap’n Day Trips suggests four gifts for globetrotters

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., Dec. 2, 2022


photos by Gerald E. McLeod

Four holiday gift ideas for the daytripper:

Sleep in a teepee: Grab your sweetie and treat them to a night or two at El Cosmico in Marfa. The eclectic hotel in the West Texas desert also offers accommodations in refurbished Airstream trailers, a microhome called Cosmic Kasita, and safari tents. Their yurts were listed by Forbes as one of the 12 most unusual and beautiful yurts in the world (along with the treehouse yurts at Cypress Valley in Spicewood; cypressvalley.com). El Cosmico, 432/729-1950, elcosmico.com.


Quench a traveler's thirst: Tired of lugging that heavy ice chest to the beach? Get your Sherpa the VinXplorer beverage backpack to bring the party wherever you go. The carrying case has room for two wine bottles or other adult beverages and a 1.5-liter bladder with pouring spout, plus room for personal items. $200, flywithwine.com/backpack.


See the world differently: The first book by Aggie engineer and San Antonian Grady Hillhouse, who is best known for his YouTube channel Practical Engineering, explains the everyday technical things around us in nontechnical terms. This is a "Bob the Builder" guide for young adults and older who are curious about common miracles of engineering. From asphalt to voltage regulators, they'll never look at the world the same. Engineering in Plain Sight, $39.99, nostarch.com/engineering-plain-sight.

For the person who has everything: Consider making a donation in that person's name to Black Outside. The San Antonio-based nonprofit connects youths of color with outdoor recreation opportunities. A donation of as little as $25 can provide a day at a state park for a young person. Black Outside Inc., priceless, blackoutside.org.

1,629th in a series. Everywhere is a day trip from somewhere: Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.

