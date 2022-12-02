Five Food Gifts That Are Austin AF

Yellowbird Hot Sauce

There's a reason The Austin Chronicle Hot Sauce Festival exists, and the chance to showcase peppery wonders like Yellowbird is the biggest part of it. Except, tbh, there's nothing else quite like this perennial award winner, with their fully organic jalapeño, serrano, blue agave sriracha, habanero, ghost pepper, and other flavors. And, as if that weren't enough, their new Bliss & Vinegar wing sauce will elevate your humblest chicken parts to foodie heaven.

Kerbey Lane Pancake Mix

The history of Austin breakfasts would be downright miserable without the through line of pancakes at Kerbey Lane Cafe. And now you can make those same pancakes at home – whether your home is here in town or up in Alaska or wherever – with their brightly packaged bags of mix. What a world, in which you can get that local, fluffy, nourishment not just at the nearest H-E-B but at Costco or via Amazon, too.

Good Flow Honey

This honey company's natural sweetness thrives due to the careful beekeeping stewardship of father-and-son team Tom and Daniel Crofut. The indefatigable duo does all the honey wrangling out in Cedar Creek, just 20 miles southeast of Austin, their Apis mellifera herds producing the amber liquid from wildflowers, clover, mesquite, huajillo, and orange blossom – readied for your kitchen by Good Flow's team of human workers.

Franklin BBQ Sauce

Aaron Franklin was by no means the first barbecue baron in Austin, but the man definitely put this town on the international map of 'cue lovers. Yes, and the brisket and other meats Franklin BBQ serves up are, amazingly enough, equal to the continuing hype. Part of which – the goodness and the hype – is due to their powerful sauce, which you can now get – in the Original Texas, Vinegar, or Spicy variations – through the mail!

Pure Jerky Co.

Because, when you get yourself some jerky that's not just the usual plastic-wrapped corporate crap hanging on a rod at the nearest gas station c-store, it can be a truly pleasurable experience: That's why Pure Jerky Co. exists. And, boy howdy, do chef Jim Tripi and founder Dave Hinkle do this Texas staple up right, sourcing the highest quality cuts of U.S. Angus beef via (also Austin-based) Lone Star Meats and cooking it up slowly in small batches – with no MSG and completely nitrate-free.