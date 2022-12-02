Gifts That Give Back to the Community

After stuffing ourselves with decadent meals, treats, and drinks, the holidays can leave us feeling a little worn out. Cue MANTRA Labs (gomantralabs.com), nutritional supplements you can mix with your H2O for a boost in energy and wellness. And since mental health is just as important as physical health, MANTRA Labs donates back to organizations like Bring Change to Mind and Crisis Text Line.

Your adventurous friend will appreciate a gift from Kammok (kammok.com), the Austin-based outdoor gear company. When you stock up on hammocks, blankets, and camp gear, your purchase helps mentor young explorers through Explore Austin.

If you're looking to fill some extra wall space with locally made artwork, turn to Monica Ceniceros (monicaceniceros.com), founder of art collective atxGALS. Ceniceros uses colorful acrylics and stains on natural-grain wood panels to create one-of-a-kind, original paintings, and donates a portion of sales back to help survivors of child abuse and domestic violence through SAFE.

EMSBRYNART (emsbrynart.com) is a Mexican- and queer-owned business by Emily Bryn, specializing in screenprinted tote bags, prints, and apparel. Bearing messages like "No More Deportations," these designs not only make a statement but also raise money for organizations such as Kids in Need of Defense (KIND), Casa Marianella, and Angry Tias and Abuelas of Rio Grande Valley.

Get in good with your neighbors this year and swing by with Country Luau Spirits (countryluau.com) for happy hour. They'll get a kick out of these ready-to-drink cocktails with flavors like Pineapple Jalapen-y'all and yuzu ranch water; 2% of the brand's annual sales are donated to nonprofit organizations that support musicians.

Countless Austin musicians have graced the stage of the Paramount Theatre (paramounttheatrestore.org) over the years. Bring the Paramount home with you for the holidays with their gold blade or colorful facade ornaments that will add a sparkle to your tree while supporting the historic theatre.

If you're trying to find a gift for someone who loves wildlife but doesn't need more things, try an experience that supports local critters, like a tour with Austin Bat Refuge (austinbatrefuge.org). While they're not usually open to the public, they do offer individual and small-group tours to see bats up close and personal in their bat garden. Central Texas Pig Rescue (centraltexaspigs.org) also offers private tours of their sanctuary near Smithville, where you'll get to feed pigs (and donkeys ... and goats ...) and spend quality time with the animals in their care. (Note: Both Central Texas Pig Rescue and Austin Bat Refuge request an email to the organization to book a private tour.)

All that clomping around outdoors, you're going to want to be wearing cozy socks. With the Travis Audubon Society's golden-cheeked warbler socks (travisaudubon.org), you'll not only give the gift of coziness but you'll also be supporting the conservation of native birds. Pretty fly!