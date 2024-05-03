Columns

Day Trips: The Joan and Scott Holt Paradise Pond, Port Aransas

Restored Port A nature preserve is paradise for wildlife and people

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., May 3, 2024


photos by Gerald E. McLeod

The Joan and Scott Holt Paradise Pond in Port Aransas has reopened, and the small wildlife preserve is better than ever.

Recently, as I walked into the tree-covered natural area behind San Juan Restaurant on Cut-Off Road, a man on the sidewalk motioned for me to stop. Then he pointed to the bushes. There on a low branch was a bright red bird with black wings about the size of a robin. In my surprise and astonishment, I let out an involuntary “Wow.”


Dedicated as a nature preserve in 2002, the freshwater Paradise Pond is in a wooded tract surrounded by houses and businesses. In 2017, Hurricane Harvey filled the pond with saltwater. Since then the city has replanted more than 300 native trees and other plants.

In 2022, the city expanded the nature preserve to 2.5 acres. The boardwalk now connects it to Community Park and Leonabelle Turnbull Birding Center. Work was completed on the preserve last summer.


Paradise Pond is a short walk from the parking lot behind the restaurant and a world away from the Port A beach experience. It’s a tranquil setting a few degrees cooler than the surrounding area. Birds flitter among the newly planted native trees and plants while waterfowl skim across the glass-smooth water.

The Texas coast is on a major flyway for migrating birds making places like Paradise Pond all the more important as the island gives way to additional impervious cover. Port Aransas has three other nature preserves within the city limits. Leonabelle Turnbull Birding Center, Wetland Park, and Charlie’s Pasture are worth checking out on your next trip to the beach.

The Joan and Scott Holt Paradise Pond is at 410 Cut-Off Rd. behind San Juan Restaurant. The nature preserve is open during daylight hours. For information about Port Aransas’ nature preserves, go to cityofportaransas.org/departments/parks-and-recreation.

1,701st in a series. Everywhere is a day trip from somewhere: Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.

More Day Trips columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Day Trips
Day Trips: Curio Mrvosa Books and More, Taylor
Day Trips: Curio Mrvosa Books and More, Taylor
Indie bookstore widens the world of words in WilCo

Gerald E. McLeod, April 26, 2024

Day Trips: Boutte’s Boudin Cajun Market and Deli, Lumberton
Day Trips: Boutte’s Boudin Cajun Market and Deli, Lumberton
Authentic Cajun food in the woods north of Beaumont

Gerald E. McLeod, April 19, 2024

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Joan and Scott Holt Paradise Pond, Port Aransas, Leonabelle Turnbull Birding Center, Wetland Park, Charlie’s Pasture

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Bike Month
Multiple locations
The New Romantics Book Club: The Neighbor Favor at BookPeople
Monday Night Jammie Jam Burlesque: It’s Gonna be May at Kick Butt Coffee
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Keep up with happenings around town

Kevin Curtin's bimonthly cannabis musings

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
PHOTO GALLERIES
Austin Psych Fest 2024 at the Far Out Lounge & Stage
Copyright © 1981-2024 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  