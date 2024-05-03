Day Trips: The Joan and Scott Holt Paradise Pond, Port Aransas

The Joan and Scott Holt Paradise Pond in Port Aransas has reopened, and the small wildlife preserve is better than ever.

Recently, as I walked into the tree-covered natural area behind San Juan Restaurant on Cut-Off Road, a man on the sidewalk motioned for me to stop. Then he pointed to the bushes. There on a low branch was a bright red bird with black wings about the size of a robin. In my surprise and astonishment, I let out an involuntary “Wow.”

Dedicated as a nature preserve in 2002, the freshwater Paradise Pond is in a wooded tract surrounded by houses and businesses. In 2017, Hurricane Harvey filled the pond with saltwater. Since then the city has replanted more than 300 native trees and other plants.

In 2022, the city expanded the nature preserve to 2.5 acres. The boardwalk now connects it to Community Park and Leonabelle Turnbull Birding Center. Work was completed on the preserve last summer.

Paradise Pond is a short walk from the parking lot behind the restaurant and a world away from the Port A beach experience. It’s a tranquil setting a few degrees cooler than the surrounding area. Birds flitter among the newly planted native trees and plants while waterfowl skim across the glass-smooth water.

The Texas coast is on a major flyway for migrating birds making places like Paradise Pond all the more important as the island gives way to additional impervious cover. Port Aransas has three other nature preserves within the city limits. Leonabelle Turnbull Birding Center, Wetland Park, and Charlie’s Pasture are worth checking out on your next trip to the beach.

The Joan and Scott Holt Paradise Pond is at 410 Cut-Off Rd. behind San Juan Restaurant. The nature preserve is open during daylight hours. For information about Port Aransas’ nature preserves, go to cityofportaransas.org/departments/parks-and-recreation.

