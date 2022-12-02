Gifts for Green Buds

Cannabis reform is the gift that keeps giving, and in May this year, Austinites joined other smart cities and overwhelmingly voted to decriminalize low-level "marijuana" possession. Lovely neighbors San Marcos and Elgin (along with three other Texas cities) joined the forward momentum in the early November midterms. Equally essential, President Biden issued pardons for all federal "marijuana" possession charges in October, but similar state-issued convictions – the majority of those charges – await one recently reelected Abbott to follow suit.

So, if you're looking to really share the love, the gift of advocacy work stretches far past the recipients' hands. The local sister-owned, "education-first" Restart CBD (restartcbd.com) has a webpage dedicated to mission-critical ways to get involved. They've also, by the way, got hella good Delta-8 and -9 THC gummies, including the deliciously tangy Mango Tajín flavor, and gift cards available via email.

Two other local essentials – both lovely inclusive spaces – offer just about every greenie treat you could wish for (in Texas): MaryJae (shopmaryjae.com) and Redeemer Small Batch (redeemersmallbatch.com). Another local boutique, Happy Cactus Apothecary (instagram.com/thehappycactusapothecary), has two locations serving everything from Mary Jane Munchies rollies to Wyld CBD bevs. And, ahem, our very own "Austin Chronic" CBD and Delta-8 products are offered exclusively at the fantastic Grassroots Harvest (grassrootsharvest.com). Honey-flavored THC gummies and maple brown sugar oil? Yes, please.

A gift of supplies is always a hit. Consider gorgeous pressed flower rolling trays and glass water pipes from Flo's Earthship (flosearth.com), the world's best sweatshirt – "Cannabis Tarot" – from Mother of the Moon (shopmotherofthemoon.com), or a fancy new bubbler from world-famous-but-totally-local Grav (grav.com).

Cannabis and creative thinking go hand in hand. Two books, both releasing in 2023, are available for preorder: Weed: The User's Guide – A 21st Century Handbook for Enjoying Cannabis (from BookWoman) and Cannabis: Lost Sacrament of the Ancient World (from BookPeople). For the journalers/writers, there's the delightful Please Use This Journal While You Are High from Pilgrim Soul Creative. Reward for all that brain work? A relaxing CBD massage from Mantra (mantramassagetx.com).

Who doesn't love a subscription box? Texas Green Connect (texasgreenconnect.com) offers quarterly regional Texas hemp boxes filled with all kinds of canna-products from around the state, plus a "Legalize Texas" bandana and T-shirt in the shop, too. Gift the message of the future.

Lastly, don't miss the Third Annual Taste of Texas Hemp Cup (tasteoftexashempcup.com) on Dec. 10 at the Far Out Lounge. We can't imagine a greater gift than celebrating Central Texas hemp farmers – and all those terps – in person with friends.