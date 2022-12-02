The 2022 Gift Guide for the Music Head on Your Holiday List

For the Fan Who Wears Their Heart on Their Chest

Angel Olsen "So Long Farewell" Shirt

$28



Though indie staple Angel Olsen's not a local, Austin-affiliated artist Samantha Wendel (@dethscum) designed this lovely "All the Good Times"-themed tee.

Jana Horn Shirt

$25



Only real fans will realize your tee, featuring a lamb and mythic imagery, endorses Austin-launched singer-songwriter Jana Horn, who toured with Tomberlin earlier this year.

Onyx D'or Resort & Spa Button Up

$74.50



Anyone watching White Lotus? Multiformat musician Kydd Jones' full-fledged fashion line (which sold at local Macy's locations this year) offers merch for the imagined Onyx D'or Resort & Spa.

The Pinky Rings' "Bratz Babies" Tank

$25



The local fivepiece behind snarly track "Bodega Babies" transforms into adorable Bratz dolls in this cropped tank design by Leah Primeaux, complete with a tiny cowgirl hat.

Fuck Money "$$$ Finger" Shirt

$20



An ardent command, a political stance, an Austin punk band – it's all in the name, worth extra emphasis with a new self-titled EP (featuring a much crazier album cover design).

For the Sonically Inspired Accessorizer

Charley Crockett Keychain

$5



Represent Charley Crockett's self-referential record label title (alluding to his distant relation to Davy Crockett) with this Texas-Louisiana overlapping logo.

Good Looks Socks

$15



Accompany the comfort of country-inclined indie rock troupe Good Looks' April debut Bummer Year with some striped cotton crew socks, emblazoned with the band and LP name.

Jonny Jukebox's "Level Up" Dad Hat

$28



With the vintage video-game aesthetics of Jonny Jukebox's June full-length U > EVERYTHING ELSE arrives the artist's adorable 8-bit likeness on a hat available in pastel pink, blue, and black.

Los Verdes x Hi, How Are You Project Scarf

$25



Austin FC-repping Los Verdes' symbols mix with Daniel Johnston's mural-famed Jeremiah the Innocent on this soccer-suited scarf, splitting proceeds between the two groups and the nonprofit Soccer Assist.

For the Fandom-Led Interior Decorator

Christeene "Baybee Chandelier" Art Book

$50



Musician/queer performance firebrand Christeene links with photographer Brett Lindell in a book up for preorder through local Spaceflight Records, alongside new record Midnite Fukk Train.

End of an Ear Crates

$24.99



On Instagram, Austin vinyl stop End of an Ear announced heavy-duty, reinforced, stackable LP storage crates – a colorful necessity for any collector in green, blue, and red.

HAAM Festival Blanket

$70



Cozy up extra comfortably knowing you're supporting affordable health care for the Greater Austin area's low-income, working musicians.

Moody Bank$ "I Love My Body" Lighters

$10



This two-pack of Bic lighters, designed by Austin's Moody Bank$ and advertised as a steal-proof good luck charm, embodies the high-impact R&B of 2022 EP FEELING COLORS.

Fennec Air Freshener

$7



Darcy the cat, star of Fennec's 2022 Pitchfork-nodded album a couple of good days, also features on a custom-scented air freshener and sticker pack (plus the digital album).

For the Friend With Blank Walls

Stereolab ACL Live Poster

$20.10

Artist Sophy Hollington's whimsical style commemorates Stereolab's Sept. 9 ACL Live at the Moody Theater performance, noting triple co-presentation with Levitation and Resound Presents.

Adia Victoria Austin City Limits Poster

$30



For the storied local series' season 48, artist Rob Story's striking poster documents South Carolinian Adia Victoria's taping around her 2021 album, A Southern Gothic.

Deezie Brown "From the County" Poster

$9.99



In "The Garage" portion of the world-building rapper's website, an overall-clad poster emphasizes Deezie Brown's Bastrop origins, equally integral to his music.

Lucktoberfest Poster

$15



This design by Blaze Brooks sure looks like a giant Orville Peck peeping on an old-timey Wild West town, honoring the first-year festival at Willie Nelson's Luck Ranch.