The 2022 Gift Guide for the Music Head on Your Holiday List

Let local merch supply your holiday presents

By Rachel Rascoe, Fri., Dec. 2, 2022


For the Fan Who Wears Their Heart on Their Chest


Angel Olsen "So Long Farewell" Shirt
$28

Though indie staple Angel Olsen's not a local, Austin-affiliated artist Samantha Wendel (@dethscum) designed this lovely "All the Good Times"-themed tee.

Jana Horn Shirt
$25

Only real fans will realize your tee, featuring a lamb and mythic imagery, endorses Austin-launched singer-songwriter Jana Horn, who toured with Tomberlin earlier this year.


Onyx D'or Resort & Spa Button Up
$74.50

Anyone watching White Lotus? Multiformat musician Kydd Jones' full-fledged fashion line (which sold at local Macy's locations this year) offers merch for the imagined Onyx D'or Resort & Spa.

The Pinky Rings' "Bratz Babies" Tank
$25

The local fivepiece behind snarly track "Bodega Babies" transforms into adorable Bratz dolls in this cropped tank design by Leah Primeaux, complete with a tiny cowgirl hat.


Fuck Money "$$$ Finger" Shirt
$20

An ardent command, a political stance, an Austin punk band – it's all in the name, worth extra emphasis with a new self-titled EP (featuring a much crazier album cover design).


For the Sonically Inspired Accessorizer

Charley Crockett Keychain
$5

Represent Charley Crockett's self-referential record label title (alluding to his distant relation to Davy Crockett) with this Texas-Louisiana overlapping logo.

Good Looks Socks
$15

Accompany the comfort of country-inclined indie rock troupe Good Looks' April debut Bummer Year with some striped cotton crew socks, emblazoned with the band and LP name.

Jonny Jukebox's "Level Up" Dad Hat
$28

With the vintage video-game aesthetics of Jonny Jukebox's June full-length U > EVERYTHING ELSE arrives the artist's adorable 8-bit likeness on a hat available in pastel pink, blue, and black.

Los Verdes x Hi, How Are You Project Scarf
$25

Austin FC-repping Los Verdes' symbols mix with Daniel Johnston's mural-famed Jeremiah the Innocent on this soccer-suited scarf, splitting proceeds between the two groups and the nonprofit Soccer Assist.


For the Fandom-Led Interior Decorator

Christeene "Baybee Chandelier" Art Book
$50

Musician/queer performance firebrand Christeene links with photographer Brett Lindell in a book up for preorder through local Spaceflight Records, alongside new record Midnite Fukk Train.

End of an Ear Crates
$24.99

On Instagram, Austin vinyl stop End of an Ear announced heavy-duty, reinforced, stackable LP storage crates – a colorful necessity for any collector in green, blue, and red.

HAAM Festival Blanket
$70

Cozy up extra comfortably knowing you're supporting affordable health care for the Greater Austin area's low-income, working musicians.

Moody Bank$ "I Love My Body" Lighters
$10

This two-pack of Bic lighters, designed by Austin's Moody Bank$ and advertised as a steal-proof good luck charm, embodies the high-impact R&B of 2022 EP FEELING COLORS.


Fennec Air Freshener
$7

Darcy the cat, star of Fennec's 2022 Pitchfork-nodded album a couple of good days, also features on a custom-scented air freshener and sticker pack (plus the digital album).



For the Friend With Blank Walls

Stereolab ACL Live Poster
$20.10
Artist Sophy Hollington's whimsical style commemorates Stereolab's Sept. 9 ACL Live at the Moody Theater performance, noting triple co-presentation with Levitation and Resound Presents.

Adia Victoria Austin City Limits Poster
$30

For the storied local series' season 48, artist Rob Story's striking poster documents South Carolinian Adia Victoria's taping around her 2021 album, A Southern Gothic.

Deezie Brown "From the County" Poster
$9.99

In "The Garage" portion of the world-building rapper's website, an overall-clad poster emphasizes Deezie Brown's Bastrop origins, equally integral to his music.

Lucktoberfest Poster
$15

This design by Blaze Brooks sure looks like a giant Orville Peck peeping on an old-timey Wild West town, honoring the first-year festival at Willie Nelson's Luck Ranch.

