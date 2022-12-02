10 Holiday Treats for Dogs (and Their Humans)

1) For the designated dog in your life: Tito's Vodka's "ugly sweater"-inspired line; we're partial to the "Uglier Hoodie" (store.titosvodka.com)

2) Handmade pet tags from South Austin Gallery (southaustingallery.com), inspired by local murals

3) Holiday-patterned collars and leashes from Lucky + Dog (luckyplusdog.com)

4) A Growler travel bottle from Springer Pets (springerpets.com) to keep Fido hydrated on long hikes with a clever lid-becomes-water-bowl, squeeze-and-drain design

5) Dog spa day courtesy of Major Darling's apothecary offerings (majordarling.com), including paw salve, an antifungal combo skin tonic and ear wash, and calming oil diffuser blend, all handcrafted by fellow Austin brand Benjamin Soap Co.

6) For formal occasions, a handmade bow tie or sun hat from Collar Me Crazee (collarmecrazee.com)

7) A pop art print from ATX Pet Portraits (atxpetportraits.com), which converts a photo of your dog into a digitally illustrated, color-customizable, already-framed monument to man's best friend

8) Pumpkin Molasses Cookies and Apple Crackers, baked in-house at Barkin' Creek Dog Kitchen (barkincreek.com)

9) Pet Studio Art's dog breeds tote bags (petstudioart.com), illustrated by owner Stephanie Conrad and modeled after local rescue pups like Sharkie the Yorkie and Gidget the Pidget

10) Custom matching bandanas for you and your dog from local design shop Frankie Jean (frankiejean.com). Because our dogs – bless them – don't know to be embarrassed when we shout, "Twinsies!"