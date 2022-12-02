Upscale Gifts for Culinary Nerds

There are things we want and things we need. This list is pure, frivolous desire. That said, a kitchen equipped with these items is sure to both raise eyebrows and please the palate. Nothing is necessary, everything is available. For a price, that is.

Ooni Koda 16 Gas-Powered Pizza Oven

Everybody wants to be Chris Bianco (right???), but a wood-burning pizza oven is too much trouble. How about a nice little stand-alone number that gets up to 950 degrees and will only set you back at Breed & Co. about $600? Treat yo'self!

Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker

The technology isn't all that complex, but just saying "soo-veed" makes every chef feel extra special. This little device will heat water to the perfect temperature to cook that medium rare steak. Finish it off with a quick sear, and that's good beef.

Glacio Clear Ice Ball Maker

Sure, ice is ice, but wouldn't that drink taste just a little better with a clear piece of frozen water in it? How about if it was a nice-sized sphere? Join the jet-set clique with the fanciest icemaker around.

Made In Baking Slab

The world of bakeware is pretty set in stone, but the Baking Slab from Made In gives bakers a new toy to play with. Created in partnership with James Beard award-winning chef Nancy Silverton, this gorgeous porcelain number excels at focaccia, slab pies, and even pedestrian box brownies. A splurge at $99, but a delicious one.