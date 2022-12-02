Upscale Gifts for Culinary Nerds
Outdoor pizza oven, perfectly sphere ice cubes, and more fancy kitchen gifts
By Rod Machen, Fri., Dec. 2, 2022
There are things we want and things we need. This list is pure, frivolous desire. That said, a kitchen equipped with these items is sure to both raise eyebrows and please the palate. Nothing is necessary, everything is available. For a price, that is.
Ooni Koda 16 Gas-Powered Pizza Ovenooni.com
Everybody wants to be Chris Bianco (right???), but a wood-burning pizza oven is too much trouble. How about a nice little stand-alone number that gets up to 950 degrees and will only set you back at Breed & Co. about $600? Treat yo'self!
Anova Sous Vide Precision Cookeranovaculinary.com
The technology isn't all that complex, but just saying "soo-veed" makes every chef feel extra special. This little device will heat water to the perfect temperature to cook that medium rare steak. Finish it off with a quick sear, and that's good beef.
Glacio Clear Ice Ball Makerglacio.store
Sure, ice is ice, but wouldn't that drink taste just a little better with a clear piece of frozen water in it? How about if it was a nice-sized sphere? Join the jet-set clique with the fanciest icemaker around.
Made In Baking Slabmadeincookware.com
The world of bakeware is pretty set in stone, but the Baking Slab from Made In gives bakers a new toy to play with. Created in partnership with James Beard award-winning chef Nancy Silverton, this gorgeous porcelain number excels at focaccia, slab pies, and even pedestrian box brownies. A splurge at $99, but a delicious one.