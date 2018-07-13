Snapshot: King Bee Lounge

What do living empathetically, bartending, and mezcal have in common? Well, everything, according to King Bee Lounge husband/wife owners Billy and Colette Hankey, who say mindful empathy has been foundational in their relationship and in integrating with the still-fledgling 12th and Chicon bar scene. That ethos was further reinforced by a trip to Oaxaca, Mexico, mezcal production's epicenter.

"The entire time, our mantra's been ... showing empathy and having empathy and expressing empathy," Billy said. "The way that Oaxaca works, they're very empathetic to everybody and tend to bend over backwards to make sure you're taken care of."

For the Chronicle's Drinks Issue, "Snapshot" dove deeper into this topic with the owners and likewise got the lowdown on a few top King Bee drink recs.

See more at austinchronicle.com/arts/snapshot. Want to pitch an event, happening, idea, or person for "Snapshot"? Email the author/photog: dhall@austinchronicle.com.