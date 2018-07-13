Food

The Austin Chronicle Five-8 Brew Tour

Something’s brewing in North Austin

Fri., July 13, 2018

The <i>Austin Chronicle</i> Five-8 Brew Tour

To celebrate sudsy beverages, we're hosting a self-guided brewery tour in North Austin's 78758 ZIP code. The Five-8 Brew Tour Pass includes one complimentary 12-ounce brew at all eight of the tour stops and, of course, a commemorative tour bandanna to help you remember all the fun you'll have. Believers in free will that we are, the event is set up to stretch over three days and start from any of the locations listed: 4th Tap Brewing Cooperative, Adelbert's Brewery, Austin Beerworks, Austin Homebrew Supply, Celis Brewery, Circle Brewing Company, Fairweather Cider Co., and Oskar Blues Brewery. If sipping beer in a responsible and socially acceptable manner with the Chronicle and hundreds of self-proclaimed craft beer aficionados isn't enough to draw you, hear this: A portion of the proceeds benefits The Settlement Home for Children, a local nonprofit that serves children who have experienced severe emotional trauma, abuse, and neglect as a result of abusive and neglectful backgrounds. That's right, only $25 lands you three days of excitement, 96 ounces of craft beer, a sporty (and probably very fashionable) bandanna, and that warm fuzzy feeling you'll get from knowing you finally put your drinking skills to good use by helping kids. More info on special tour brews and a Lyft discount at austinchronicle.com/five-8-brew-tour.

Drinks Issue 2018

