Snapshot – Inside Hopscotch: Light and Sound

Most of the dozen-plus dazzling installations at "Hopscotch: Light and Sound" provide ample photo ops, but make no mistake – this isn't just another selfie factory.

"We wanted to get that in people's minds right away, the legitimacy of it," says Nicole Jensen, "Hopscotch" co-founder alongside IT wizard Hunter Inman. "There was a need for somewhere for immersive artists to show their work on a long-term basis."

"Snapshot" dove into opening weekend (visual preview below, full gallery at austinchronicle.com/photos), which sold out in a snap, but there are plenty more chances to visit: The exhibition of primarily local artists runs every Thursday-Sunday until March 31 at 6100 Airport (Blue Genie Art Bazaar) and will open permanently this fall in San Antonio.

