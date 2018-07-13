If there's two things Austin does well, it's drinking and fundraising. Whether it's the happiest of hours, a boozy brunch, or a late-night libation, we're often found drink in hand. And, lez be honest, considering the state of the world it's a wonder we're not all alcoholics. Maybe it's because we don't drink just to keep the anxiety at bay, we drink for a cause. In honor of the Chronicle's Drinks Issue, we've rounded up some boozy events that either give back to queers or queer events that give back to the greater community. For a full breakdown, see "Drink 'Til It Helps" online. But first, let us spotlight two not-to-miss events. First, New Waterloo – the restaurant group behind La Condesa, Sway, Café No Sé, and more – has partnered with Equality Texas for a delicious fundraiser. Every first Monday of the month through February, a different NW eatery will donate 10% of their dinner sales to EQTX. This money helps fuel the fight against our hate-ridden state Legislature, which, YAY, returns January. The next dinner takes place at Le Politique on August 6. Peep those drinks (right) for a few fancy sips to sample while eating for our rights. Second, turn out for Guerrilla Queer Bar next Thursday. Margs for the cause – to help fund family reunification – is the least we can do to fight this abhorrent immigration policy. Cheers, queers.

GAYDAR

LGBTQ+ Happy Hour with the ’Loo Cheers to cheap drinks and counseling. Buy a beer, help keep Waterloo funded. Second Thursdays, 6-8pm. Rain on 4th, 217 W. Fourth. www.waterloocounseling.org.

Widening the Circle Meeting Meet with and learn about the Central Texas Trans Health Coalition. Thu., July 12, 7-8:30pm. St. John's United Methodist, 2140 Allandale Rd. www.texastransgenderhealth.org.

Tomorrow or Forever: Book Launch with Jack Kaulfus Jack Kaulfus is really the jack of all trades. This high school teacher and Brand New Key music-maker releases their first collection of short stories about transitional queer identities. Fri., July 13, 7-8:30pm. BookWoman, 5501 N. Lamar Ste. 105-A. Free.

The Nymble Digitz Ministry The (techno) war is on between DJs Nymble Digitz, Daniel Allen, Jeff Scroggin, and Harmon Giddles. Fri., July 13, 9pm. Ethics Music Lounge, 422-C Congress. Free.

Hail Yasss! A Drag Tribute to Björk So good the gals of PPP are bringing her tribute back for round two. 18 and up to play. Fri., July 13, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $7.

Fifth Annual Hippie Hollow Otter Fest These otters are causing a splash all over Hippie Hollow. A boat and beach party weekend for the boyz. Sat.-Sun., July 14-15, 9am-8pm. Hippie Hollow, 7000 Comanche Trl. $15/day. www.hippiehollow.com.

Big Gay Musical An all-improvised musical that's so gay, with inspiration from Alison Bechdel's Fun Home and La Cage aux Folles. July 14-Aug. 25. Saturdays, 8pm. The Hideout Theatre, 617 Congress. $15. www.hideouttheatre.com.

ToyBOX: Free Your Mind The crew is hopping into their new home. Sat., July 14, 7-10pm. Hive MIND Hair Co., 3011 N. I-35. Free.

Violent Fem With Dahli of Dragula Season 2 A showdown of the most dangerous queens. Sat., July 14, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $10.

Her Black Brunch Kick it at brunch – followed by a Rock Rose bar crawl – for all black lesbian, bisexual, and trans-identifying women. Allies, kindly sit this one out. Sun., July 15, 1-3pm. Tillery Kitchen, 3201 E. Cesar Chavez.

LGBTQ+ Spirituality Discussion: Courage & Unity A safe and sober space to connect and reflect. Stick around – Authentic Relating Games start at 3:30pm. Sun., July 15, 2-6:30pm. First Unitarian Universalist Church, 4700 Grover. Free.

Slip N Slide Kickball This qmmunity event is covered outta pocket so bring some refreshments to share and drop a buck or two to cover costs. Sun., July 15, 3-7pm. 1405 Webberville Rd. Donations appreciated.

Nautickle – Queer Boat Party Expect swimming, cruising, dancing, drinking games, and more. Sun., July 15, 3:30-7:30pm. Just for Fun Watercraft, 5973 Hiline Rd. $35.

Transgender Feminisms Reading Group Join Grayson Hunt to discuss Finn Enke's essay "Collective Memory and the Transfeminist 1970s." Mon., July 16, 6-8pm. BookWoman, 5501 N. Lamar.

HRC Happy Hour Wanna know what the local HRC branch is all about? Then getcher sip on. Tue., July 17, 6pm. The W, 200 Lavaca. www.hrcaustin.org.

aGLIFF presents: Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood The Texas premiere about a "bewitching unsung Hollywood icon, also known as the pimp to the stars." Tue., July 17, 7:30pm. Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar, 1120 S. Lamar. $12. www.agliff.org.

Sing to #SaveTheNipple With Lizzy Caroloke Queers unite for karaoke with a cause to raise cash for the Texas Mamma Jamma. Wed., July 18, 7-11pm. Rio Rita, 1203 Chicon.

Guerrilla Queer Bar: Summer of Resistance GQB is raising cash to help reunite 300+ parents with their kids via the Texas Civil Rights Project. Plus some much needed qmmunity love. Thu., July 19, 6-10pm. Gabriela's Downtown, 900 E. Seventh.

Lesbians Who Tech + Allies: Christmas in July A winter-themed happy hour to break the heat. Thu., July 19, 6-9pm. Lala's, 2207 Justin. Free. www.lesbianswhotech.org.

Jazz and QTS The Q hosts a hang for Austin's queer trans community members. Thu., July 19, 6:30-9pm. Central Market North, 4001 N. Lamar.

GAYLY AHEAD

Austin Pride 2018 The city's flagship Pride celebration. Sat., Aug. 11. $15-125. www.austinpride.org.

Splash Days 2018 Austin's annual summer send-off with nonstop gay parties to get you wet, wild, and feeling good. Fri.-Mon., Aug. 31-Sept. 3. $25-160. www.splashdays.com.