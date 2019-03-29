Snapshot: Rodeo Austin

For the average Austinite, Rodeo Austin – which annually runs for 15 days (this year, through March 30) at the Travis County Expo Center – is just another entertainment experience during spring break. Sure, there's a carnival full of delicious fried foods, rides and games, a petting zoo, various shows, live music, and, of course, the spectacle of cowboys riding bucking broncos and bulls (officially dubbed "ProRodeo"). But as "Snapshot" learned, organizers and participants are really focused on greater goals.

"We need to educate people," says Marketing Coordinator Lindsay Leyden. "If you go outside of Austin, you see all these farms and ranches and animals, but sometimes it's hard to see their impact on us when you just go to H-E-B to get your food."

