On Assignment

That's right: That's me, in repose, in a quasi-infinity pool overlooking the Pacific Ocean off Playa Estacahuite, Mexico, population 168. With me is a 475-milliliter can of Victoria beer and a pool float that depicts a fiftysomething American man catching a sunburn to match mine. Curtis Mayfield was on the speakerbox. There were butterflies galore. And that, reader, is how I spent my Fourth of July.

Because my wife and I have been in Mexico, and enjoyed our time immensely. Over the past two weeks, we spent three days in the capital, five down by the beach, and another four among the mountains in Oaxaca. We have eaten octopus, shrimp, shrimp, lobster, and octopus, and imbibed everything from salted pilsners to rich mezcal. We have made friends and acquired clothing, and returned tired, hungry (for some salad), and relieved. And on the occasion of this special summer issue, we hope that you enjoyed our stay.