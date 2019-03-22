Music

Warm Sugar

Reviewed by Doug Freeman, Fri., March 22, 2019

Texas Platters

Jenny Carson and Evan Joyce harmonize as if wrapped in one another, but that pairing takes the full length of the duo's debut to fully embrace. The eponymous debut's front half plays as a dance between the two locals, feeling out how the one moves against the other. Carson's polished trill finds its openings within Joyce's easy twang on "Graveyard Hours" and "Who Carried the Tune," and he shadows her soft swells on "California" and the trembling waltz of "Young Lovers." Side B falls into a more comfortable, hushed conversation as the tentativeness fades, their voices rolling together in "Corsicana Girl" and finally intertwining with their own distinct lines in the slowly unfolding "Josephine." Warm Sugar achieves a natural melding that should only continue to grow sweeter.

