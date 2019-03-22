Music

Frederico7

Exótico Americano

Reviewed by Christina Garcia, Fri., March 22, 2019

Texas Platters

Choose the genre tag not indebted to the immigrant experience: samba, funk, soul, dub. Trilingual, Brazilian-raised by way of Mexico, and Austin-rooted, Frederico Geib makes use of each tradition on Exótico Americano, his memorable solo debut. A founder member of Latin fusionists Ghandaia, Os Alquimistas, world funk psychedelic band Suns of Orpheus, and Brazilian Seventies funk orchestra Macaxeira Funk, Geib wrote five songs originally for Alquimistas, but recorded them for himself. Local guru Adrian Quesada along for the ride as studio host, musician, and remixer, the disc glides from the blues and rock of the title track to the Afro-Brazilian roots of an unplugged samba ("Samba Revelation"), vintage funk ("La Mirada del Halcón"), cumbia reggae ("Vibran los Ancestros"), and simple soul ("Nature of Love"). Choose one language Geib doesn't use on the album: English, Spanish, Portuguese. Trick question.

***

