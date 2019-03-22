Music

Rosie Flores

Simple Case of the Blues (The Last Music Company)

Reviewed by Jay Trachtenberg, Fri., March 22, 2019

Texas Platters

Singer/guitarist/American roots warrior Rosie Flores tackles the blues head-on on this Charlie Sexton-produced collection. Largely an album of covers, Simple Case of the Blues puts the veteran local's uniquely Texan spin on rollicking pre-rock & roll gems, including Roy Brown's "Love Don't Love Nobody," Ruth Brown's "I Want to Do More," and Wynona Carr's "Till the Well Runs Dry." The lilting shuffle of "That's What You Gotta Do" recalls the heyday of Houston's Duke/Peacock sound, while Flores' original "Drive Drive Drive" cops the Fabulous Thunderbirds in their prime. The sweetness her voice may have surrendered to the years has been replaced with a seasoned soulfulness only time can provide, as evidenced on Dwight Yoakam's plaintive "If There Was a Way." Nor has she forsaken her rockabilly calling card as she swaps hot licks with the phenomenal Kenny Vaughan on sizzling instrumental "Teenage Rampage." With two weekly residencies – the Continental Gallery on Wednesdays and C-Boy's Heart & Soul every Friday – Rosie Flores is still rockin' the house.

***.5

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Rosie Flores
Margaret Moser Tribute: Rosie Flores
Rosie Flores
“Austin wouldn’t be Austin if it wasn’t for Margaret”

Alejandra Ramirez, June 30, 2017

What Goes Around ... Comes Around
Alejandro Escovedo's SXSW Closing
Final SXSW Live Shots

Tim Stegall, March 22, 2013

More Music Reviews
Saturday ACL Fest 2018 Record Reviews
Trampled by Turtles
Life Is Good on the Open Road (Record Review)

Doug Freeman, Oct. 12, 2018

Texas Platters
Nakia
Blues Grifter (Record Review)

Alejandra Ramirez, Sept. 28, 2018

More by Jay Trachtenberg
Our Music Critics Pick Their Top 10 Austin Albums of 2018
Our Music Critics Pick Their Top 10 Austin Albums of 2018
80 local picks from Molly Burch to Brownout

Dec. 28, 2018

Best Live Music Performances of 2018
Best Live Music Performances of 2018
The bands and venues that kept our critics on their feet

Dec. 28, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Rosie Flores

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Monte Warden & the Dangerous Few
at Continental Club Gallery
Rodeo Austin w/ the Struts at Travis County Expo Center
Mipso, River Whyless
at Antone's Nightclub
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  