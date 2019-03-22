Singer/guitarist/American roots warrior Rosie Flores tackles the blues head-on on this Charlie Sexton-produced collection. Largely an album of covers, Simple Case of the Blues puts the veteran local's uniquely Texan spin on rollicking pre-rock & roll gems, including Roy Brown's "Love Don't Love Nobody," Ruth Brown's "I Want to Do More," and Wynona Carr's "Till the Well Runs Dry." The lilting shuffle of "That's What You Gotta Do" recalls the heyday of Houston's Duke/Peacock sound, while Flores' original "Drive Drive Drive" cops the Fabulous Thunderbirds in their prime. The sweetness her voice may have surrendered to the years has been replaced with a seasoned soulfulness only time can provide, as evidenced on Dwight Yoakam's plaintive "If There Was a Way." Nor has she forsaken her rockabilly calling card as she swaps hot licks with the phenomenal Kenny Vaughan on sizzling instrumental "Teenage Rampage." With two weekly residencies – the Continental Gallery on Wednesdays and C-Boy's Heart & Soul every Friday – Rosie Flores is still rockin' the house.