Magna Carda
Ladee
Reviewed by Derek Udensi, Fri., March 22, 2019
Austin rap collective Magna Carda pens a short letter on last month's new EP Ladee, its first release since Dec. 2017 project Coffee Table Talk Vol. 1. Megz Kelli, boasting a confident flow reminiscent of Lauryn Hill, exhibits buttery lyricism over Dougie Do's production, opting for a more reflective, exploratory tone than before. A harmonic duet closes intro "Breathe," asserting repeatedly that a lost lover shares the same mental bind plaguing the confessing victim. Piano makes a common trope sound so peaceful – as if the thought of shared agony will ease the spirit. Exhibiting the core duo's lack of regard toward genres, Ladee receives an infusion of soul on the outro "Interlude 02: Love Letter," a 106-second trumpet solo performed by Ari Burns. Both the title and lack of vocals on the outro suggest this may serve as a trailer for something to follow from the thrice anointed Austin Music Awards' Best Hip-Hop/Rap act.