Music

Lonestar

Lonestar (Peach Bloom)

Reviewed by Libby Webster, Fri., March 22, 2019

Texas Platters

Lonestar is an ode to softness. The first compilation from DFW's fledgling Peach Bloom Records culls from a spectrum of spaciousness honed in Denton, DFW, and Austin. The glitching beats of China Club and William Austin Clay puncture the peace, but Austin's offerings stay consistent. The elusive Fuvk's "Madeline" traverses the intensity of a crush, spacey shoegaze guitar flitting in and out. Why Bonnie's "Leave the Light On" demo, the delicate bones of the quintet's typical sound, features a reverb-drenched haze hovering above a tinny drum machine. Meanwhile, Hovvdy's "Paint" thrums with the muffled, lo-fi loveliness of debut Taster.

***


A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
Quiet Company
On Corners & Shapes (Record Review)

Rachel Rascoe, Feb. 8, 2019

Texas Platters
Beth//James
Falling (Record Review)

Rachel Rascoe, Feb. 8, 2019

More by Libby Webster
SXSW Music Review: The Beths
SXSW Music Review: The Beths
Kiwis process the Christchurch mosque shooting at last SX set

March 16, 2019

SXSW Music Keynotes: Shirley Manson & Lauren Mayberry
SXSW Music Keynotes: Shirley Manson & Lauren Mayberry
Scottish powerhouses take control of the narrative

March 15, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Lonestar

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Monte Warden & the Dangerous Few
at Continental Club Gallery
Rodeo Austin w/ the Struts at Travis County Expo Center
Mipso, River Whyless
at Antone's Nightclub
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  