Music

Canto de Sirena Vol. 1

Canto de Sirena Vol. 1 (Desolate Sounds)

Reviewed by Libby Webster, Fri., March 22, 2019

Texas Platters

You don't so much listen to the first compilation from Manor imprint Desolate Sounds as get pummeled by it. The cassette's eight tracks begin in angular, quivering post-punk with the Bay Area's Ötzi, slowly unraveling until it hits Austin chaos with local duo Toxic Water. "Transit Mass" feels quietly apocalyptic and brutal, a sludgy overlay burying vocals. Mujeres Podridas' "Pesadillas" kicks up the pace, walloping and sinister with Dru Molina's distorted, echoing vocals over crushing riffs. Hell Fury's succinct frenzy lasts under two minutes, the hammering wrath and rasping, guttural hollering on "Take Everything" closing out the comp.

***


A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
Quiet Company
On Corners & Shapes (Record Review)

Rachel Rascoe, Feb. 8, 2019

Texas Platters
Beth//James
Falling (Record Review)

Rachel Rascoe, Feb. 8, 2019

More by Libby Webster
SXSW Music Review: The Beths
SXSW Music Review: The Beths
Kiwis process the Christchurch mosque shooting at last SX set

March 16, 2019

SXSW Music Keynotes: Shirley Manson & Lauren Mayberry
SXSW Music Keynotes: Shirley Manson & Lauren Mayberry
Scottish powerhouses take control of the narrative

March 15, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Canto de Sirena Vol. 1

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Monte Warden & the Dangerous Few
at Continental Club Gallery
Rodeo Austin w/ the Struts at Travis County Expo Center
Mipso, River Whyless
at Antone's Nightclub
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  