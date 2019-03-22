Music

Lesly Reynaga

Dual Passport

Reviewed by Alejandra Ramirez, Fri., March 22, 2019

Texas Platters

"America," Lesly Reynaga accents with a playful, Latin-tinged cadence, "You were foreign, now you're mine." So goes the singer's proclamation of her Mexican-American identity on opener "All American Girl." This cultural and lingual fusion powers her sophomore effort Dual Passport, which marks Reynaga's ascension as one of Austin's most formidable pop songwriters. She struts with flair and pomp on "Heroína," scintillated with Selena-glam aplomb, each Spanish accent teased, firm but gentle and complemented by tropical acoustics. "Since the Moment He Was Mine" casts the same timbres, but grounds corporeal, masked with a stinging pain as doo-wop melodies ripple with tensile blossom. Unlike innocent, ballad-ridden debut Fool's Paradise (2017), radio-pop gem "All American Girl," reggaeton mystique "The Beast," and empowerment ballad "Flashbacks Come Home" all traverse genre, culture, and language with transcendental grace like her predecessors Selena and Shakira did before her.

***.5

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
Rob Baird
After All (Record Review)

Doug Freeman, Feb. 8, 2019

Texas Platters
Terry Klein
Tex (Record Review)

Doug Freeman, Feb. 8, 2019

More by Alejandra Ramirez
SXSW Music Review: Dungeon Family
SXSW Music Review: Dungeon Family
Big Boi and Goodie Mob make hay

March 16, 2019

SXSW Music Review: Rico Nasty/Tierra Whack/Dreezy
SXSW Music Review: Rico Nasty/Tierra Whack/Dreezy
Three of the many women in hip-hop clawing new self-expression

March 15, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Lesly Reynaga

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Monte Warden & the Dangerous Few
at Continental Club Gallery
Rodeo Austin w/ the Struts at Travis County Expo Center
Mipso, River Whyless
at Antone's Nightclub
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  