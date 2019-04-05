Music

Quin Galavis

Victim / Nonvictim, Pt. 1 (Super Secret)

Reviewed by Kevin Curtin, Fri., April 5, 2019

Texas Platters

This is the album where Quin Galavis puts it all together: the raw, cello-infused pop of 2011's Should Have Known You, the black-blooded, emotional dirges of sophomore epic My Life In Steel and Concrete, and the upbeat post-punk of 2017's The Battery Line. On Victim/Nonvictim, Pt. 1, the Dead Space frontman compounds past elements in continuing to tread unpredictably on his solo path. Unexpected and transcendent, "Not Aware (I'm Sorry)" sets Galavis' increasingly high and tuneful voice unto flowery yet serious indie-pop. Otherwise, stark songs steadily bloom through strings and piano. Single "Burn the Room (Just Go Away)" pounds a moonlit, post-punk chant of self-destruction, while hauntingly melodic chamber rock offering "This Real Home (They Have to Lie to Maintain a Lie)" champions honesty via the LP's prevailing theme: finding hope in the challenge of holding on to love.

***



