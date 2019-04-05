Music

Trump Card

Use Your Collusion (Golden Shower Productions)

Reviewed by Tim Stegall, Fri., April 5, 2019

Texas Platters

Austin punk traditionally avoids overtly political content, expressing its inherently anti-establishment bent through sheer attitude. It prefers theatricality, humor (if not outright silliness), and f-u-n. Which makes Trump Card the most perfectly Austin political punk band. Use Your Collusion can't offer the hilarious stage presentation – banners with logos forming the letter T into a swastika, a singer portraying Donald Trump, musicians clad as brownshirts – but tracks like "Idiocracy" and "Grab 'Em by the Pussy" offer Bad Religion-meets-Dead Kennedys lefty punk of the first order.

**.5



